Bulgaria Hosts Ukrainian Children for Free Summer Camps Amid War Trauma

Society | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 16:17
Fifty children from Ukraine will have the opportunity to spend part of their summer in Bulgaria, thanks to a government-supported initiative aimed at helping young war victims recover physically and emotionally. The measure is designed to support their well-being following the trauma they have experienced due to the conflict in their home country.

According to an announcement from the government’s press service, the children and their companions will be accommodated for up to 10 days at recreation facilities operated by “Prevention, Rehabilitation and Recreation” Ltd. Their stay will take place during August 2025 and will be fully covered by funds allocated from the budget of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy.

The summer program is intended to provide these children with a peaceful and supportive environment that fosters emotional recovery and a sense of safety. The government emphasized that the initiative is not only a gesture of solidarity, but a practical measure aimed at restoring the health and spirits of children affected by war.

