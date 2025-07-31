Natural Gas Price in Bulgaria Drops 3.8% for August

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has set the price of natural gas for August at 62.09 BGN (31.75 euros) per megawatt-hour (MWh), excluding access, transmission, excise, and VAT charges. At this rate, Bulgargaz will supply gas to end users and to licensed producers and distributors of thermal energy, according to an official statement from the regulator.

The approved tariff reflects a 3.8% decrease compared to July, when the rate stood at 64.55 BGN/MWh. The EWRC's decision follows an evaluation of the data presented by Bulgargaz for the upcoming month.

The pricing structure for August includes the full volume of Azerbaijani gas delivered via the Bulgaria-Greece Interconnector (IGB), under the terms of the long-term supply agreement with Azerbaijan. These supplies continue to account for a substantial share of national consumption and remain a key factor in maintaining a competitive rate for natural gas. In addition, Bulgargaz secured liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries through contractual agreements with traders, selected through a tender process that required minimum price thresholds and predefined payment terms.

The final price for August comprises several elements: the base cost of natural gas at the entry point to the transmission system, a public supply fee in line with Article 17, paragraph 7 of the Energy Act, and a compensation component outlined in Article 11a, paragraph 2. The latter reflects costs incurred by Bulgargaz for storing gas in the Chiren storage facility, in accordance with national emergency preparedness requirements.

The secured supply ensures coverage of Bulgargaz’s commitments for August, including deliveries to household and district heating providers, as well as volumes agreed upon in bilateral contracts with industrial clients.

The full text of the EWRC’s decision approving the August pricing will be made available on the Commission's website.