Cloudy Skies and Thunderstorms Expected Across Bulgaria on July 31

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 17:01
Bulgaria: Cloudy Skies and Thunderstorms Expected Across Bulgaria on July 31

Thursday’s weather across the country will be predominantly cloudy, with widespread showers accompanied by thunder. There is a risk of hail in some areas. Winds will generally be light to moderate from the north, while in Southeastern Bulgaria, a stronger northeasterly breeze is expected. Daytime temperatures will range between 25°C and 30°C, with Sofia seeing a maximum of around 24°C.

The coastal regions will also experience overcast skies and rainfall throughout the day. Winds will be moderate, blowing from the east-northeast. Temperatures along the coast are forecast to reach between 27°C and 29°C. Sea water temperatures remain warm at around 27°C.

Mountain areas are set to remain cloudy with intermittent rainfall, particularly over the southern massifs where heavier downpours are expected. Winds will be moderate and coming from the north. Temperatures will reach about 19°C at elevations of 1,200 meters, and around 12°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

