Russia Accused of Election Interference Ahead of Moldova’s Crucial Parliamentary Poll

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has accused Russia of preparing to meddle in the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for 28 September. Speaking to local media, she warned that the Kremlin is actively working to influence the outcome by supporting a range of political projects designed to place pro-Russian figures in the next legislature.

According to Sandu, these efforts are being coordinated centrally and receive financial backing through networks linked to fugitive oligarch Ilan Șor. She pointed to the use of various manipulation tactics aimed at shaping public opinion, including foreign-funded disinformation campaigns, paid demonstrations, and attempts to suppress the vote of Moldovans living abroad.

The president also voiced concerns about potential cyberattacks targeting the country’s digital election infrastructure and other key systems. She warned that Moldova’s Orthodox Church might be drawn into the political arena in support of external interests, alongside so-called opinion leaders and online influencers who, she said, are expected to amplify anti-European rhetoric.

Sandu stressed that these actions pose a direct threat not only to public order and national security but also to Moldova’s sovereignty and European trajectory. Despite the challenges, she sought to reassure the public, saying that the country’s institutions are aware of what is required to protect the electoral process.

"Our state structures must operate with discipline, professionalism, and unity to defend the national interest," Sandu said, calling for public resilience. “The coming period will be difficult, but our future is in our hands.

Her statement follows a recent decision by Moldova’s Central Election Commission to reject the registration of the pro-Russian Victory bloc, which is associated with Șor.

