The Bulgarian resort town of Primorsko is experiencing a significant surge in tourist interest, largely due to its sea waters being among the cleanest not only in Bulgaria but across Europe. Tour operators have reported an unprecedented number of inquiries from international visitors eager to see Maslen Nos, a nearby natural landmark celebrated for its pristine water quality. This has earned Primorsko the nickname "The Bulgarian Copacabana," reflecting its growing status as a must-visit seaside destination.

Ivan Gaikov, the mayor of Primorsko, expressed pride in the recognition of the town’s exceptional water cleanliness, noting that this distinction has long been known locally but is now gaining wider attention. According to Gaikov, the boost in reputation has directly contributed to what he describes as Primorsko’s strongest summer season ever.

On a related note, infrastructure development is receiving focus, particularly the runway at Burgas Airport, which is nearing the end of its operational capacity. Grozdan Karadjov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications, announced plans for a 12.5 million euro investment to upgrade the runway. Karadjov emphasized that this year represents the final window during which the airport can operate safely before renovations temporarily close it.

This update came during a Tourism Committee meeting at the National Assembly in Sozopol, which was organized by the Ministry of Tourism. The session brought together key figures including Minister of Tourism Miroslav Borshosh, Deputy Prime Ministers Atanas Zafirov and Grozdan Karadjov, Minister of Environment and Water Manol Genov, regional officials, and local leaders.

Minister Borshosh highlighted the importance of collaboration between government and local authorities, describing such dialogue as vital for advancing regional development and securing project funding. A core challenge identified was the need to improve transport connections both nationally and locally, as modern tourism depends heavily on accessibility. He praised local mayors for their efforts in this area.

Cleanliness of tourist destinations was flagged as a crucial factor for positive growth in the sector. Borshosh referenced a recent report by the European Environment Agency, which ranked Bulgaria second in the EU for beach water quality, just behind Cyprus. The report singled out Primorsko’s seawater as the cleanest in the country, a fact that has resonated strongly with tourists, further bolstering visitor numbers.

Mayor Gaikov pointed out that maintaining this cleanliness is essential for sustainable development, allowing for better market planning, budget allocation, and targeted marketing strategies. Borshosh reiterated that environmental quality, alongside good air connectivity, underpins the tourism industry’s success.

He also noted that without clear national and local policies, sustained growth would be difficult. Borshosh cited Turkey as an example, where airport development has transformed them into international travel hubs. He suggested that Bulgaria could benefit from similar measures, such as airport fee discounts, which would encourage increased tourist traffic on regular routes.