Bulgaria Allocates 450,000 Euros in Aid for Fire Victims as Government Prepares Report on Firefighting Aircraft

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 12:53
The Bulgarian government has approved a financial aid package totaling 900,000 leva (450,000 euros) to support victims of the recent fires, Minister of Labor and Social Policy Borislav Gutsanov announced.

So far, affected families could apply for 1,914 leva, but the new assistance will provide an additional 3,000 leva per household. On top of that, families can claim up to 2,500 leva for damaged equipment, allowing a total possible aid of 7,500 leva per household. Gutsanov clarified that this support is intended only for primary residences, specifically legal buildings, excluding secondary properties such as vacation homes or villas.

This aid proposal, initiated by the Ministry of Social Affairs, has already received the Council of Ministers’ approval. Citizens impacted by the fires can now submit their applications directly to the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy offices, including local branches in the affected areas.

In a separate development, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced that the government will present a report to the National Assembly tomorrow detailing progress on acquiring specialized aerial firefighting equipment, a mandate given by the parliament last year.

Zhelyazkov highlighted that parliamentary decisions require the procurement of firefighting aircraft for the Interior Ministry’s use. Currently, an interdepartmental analysis is underway, involving the Ministries of Interior, Defense, and Transport, to evaluate existing aviation infrastructure, available personnel, and operational readiness. The aim is to determine the most effective and efficient approach to deploying such aircraft.

Following this analysis, an additional detailed report will be submitted to the National Assembly for consideration. The prime minister emphasized the urgency of moving forward decisively on decisions regarding the type of aircraft to be purchased and which authority will oversee their operation.

For the immediate future, firefighting efforts will continue in August with Bulgaria’s current helicopter fleet, supplemented by support through the European civil protection mechanism. Zhelyazkov confirmed that the firefighting aircraft expected from Sweden will remain stationed in Bulgaria throughout August to assist in managing the ongoing fire threats.

