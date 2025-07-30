Fly Out of Sofia This August: Top City Breaks in Berlin, Frankfurt and Zurich

Business » TOURISM | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 16:03
Bulgaria: Fly Out of Sofia This August: Top City Breaks in Berlin, Frankfurt and Zurich Photo: Stella Ivanova

August is an ideal month for a summer city escape - especially one that blends culture, architecture, and dynamic urban spirit. If you’re planning a short trip from Sofia, Bulgaria Air offers direct flights to three captivating European cities: Berlin, Frankfurt, and Zurich. Each destination brings a different kind of magic - whether it’s the modern pulse of a capital, the cultural layers of a financial hub, or the serene elegance of a lakeside city in the Alps.

Berlin: where the past and present intertwine

Germany’s capital has a unique way of weaving together its layered history with a lively, contemporary feel. With Bulgaria Air fares starting at €99 one way, Berlin makes an accessible and worthwhile choice for a few days of exploration. Start your visit with the city’s must-see landmarks - the Reichstag, Brandenburg Gate, the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, and remnants of the Berlin Wall. A ride on the U-Bahn brings you to Museum Island, the Berlin Cathedral, and the bustling Alexanderplatz. Be sure to include the East Side Gallery and the Oberbaum Bridge in your itinerary, and if time allows, take a stroll along the River Spree. Berlin’s claim to having over 900 bridges - more than Venice - adds to its surprising charm. However you plan your visit, expect Berlin to offer an abundance of stories, discoveries, and urban excitement.

Frankfurt: modern skyline with a cultural heart

Known for its high-rise profile and status as a financial hub, Frankfurt also boasts a wealth of cultural attractions. From the birthplace of Goethe to the lush Palm Garden and the picturesque Bergstrasse, the city invites you to explore its quieter, more historic corners. The old town square, Römerberg, is a great starting point. Along the banks of the Main River, a lineup of museums awaits - the Bible House, the German Film Museum, the Museum of Comic Art, and the Natural History Museum, noted for its exceptional exhibits. Art lovers can explore masterpieces by Rubens, Rembrandt, and Botticelli at the Städel Museum, or take in bold contemporary works at the Museum of Modern Art. A panoramic view from the Main Tower or a ride on the charming apple wine train adds a fun twist to your visit. With direct flights from Sofia at €99 one way, plus three open days on your calendar, Frankfurt reveals itself as more than just a business capital - it’s a vibrant city with cultural depth.

Zurich: serene elegance meets Alpine charm

Switzerland’s largest city is often praised for its balance of natural beauty and refined city life. A direct flight from Sofia gets you there in just over two hours, with Bulgaria Air offering one-way tickets from €139. Zurich consistently ranks high for quality of life, and it shows. Begin your city stroll in the historical center near Lindenhof hill and the Limmat River. Highlights include the twin towers of Grossmünster Church and sweeping views from its grounds. The banks of Lake Zurich provide a peaceful setting for a walk, while the city’s museums, boutiques, and galleries reflect its polished yet creative character. Zurich is also lively in August, with summer festivals, outdoor events, and an energetic nightlife scene mixing seamlessly with the elegant architecture and quiet alleyways. Enjoy a coffee in the old town or discover the rhythm of the city after dark - Zurich delivers luxury and liveliness in equal measure.

All three destinations are served by Bulgaria Air’s economy class tickets, which include a 10 kg carry-on bag, an additional personal item, free online check-in, and in-flight service with meals, chocolate, coffee, and refreshing drinks.

With August in full swing, there’s no better time to book a city break. Whether you crave culture, city lights, or lakeside calm, Berlin, Frankfurt, and Zurich offer unforgettable summer experiences just a short flight from Sofia.

