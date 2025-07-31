Bulgaria to Publish Drug Prices in Euros Ahead of 2026 Currency Switch

New Direct Flight to Milan Launching from Plovdiv This October
Health Minister Assoc. Prof. Dr. Silvi Kirilov has instructed the National Council for Prices and Reimbursement of Medicinal Products to begin publishing medicine prices in euros. The change comes ahead of Bulgaria’s official euro adoption scheduled for January 1, 2026.
The National Council oversees the maximum prices of prescription drugs and registers the upper price limits for over-the-counter medications. In line with the Law on the Introduction of the Euro, the Council is expected to prepare its pricing registers for the currency transition.
As part of these preparations, the Council will begin publishing euro-denominated prices on its official website starting August 8, 2025. The goal, according to the Ministry of Health, is to provide clarity and assurance to the public well in advance of the currency switch.
To facilitate a smooth transition, an automatic currency conversion system has been introduced. This applies to the Register of Approved Limit Prices, the Register of Maximum Selling Prices, and Appendix 4 of the Positive Medicine List. Prices will be listed in both leva and euros.
A mobile application will also be launched to give users convenient access to both currency values. The Ministry emphasized that this early publication of euro-converted drug prices will help ensure transparency and predictability during the lead-up to the eurozone entry.
