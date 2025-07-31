Bulgaria to Publish Drug Prices in Euros Ahead of 2026 Currency Switch

Society » HEALTH | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 15:01
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Publish Drug Prices in Euros Ahead of 2026 Currency Switch

Health Minister Assoc. Prof. Dr. Silvi Kirilov has instructed the National Council for Prices and Reimbursement of Medicinal Products to begin publishing medicine prices in euros. The change comes ahead of Bulgaria’s official euro adoption scheduled for January 1, 2026.

The National Council oversees the maximum prices of prescription drugs and registers the upper price limits for over-the-counter medications. In line with the Law on the Introduction of the Euro, the Council is expected to prepare its pricing registers for the currency transition.

As part of these preparations, the Council will begin publishing euro-denominated prices on its official website starting August 8, 2025. The goal, according to the Ministry of Health, is to provide clarity and assurance to the public well in advance of the currency switch.

To facilitate a smooth transition, an automatic currency conversion system has been introduced. This applies to the Register of Approved Limit Prices, the Register of Maximum Selling Prices, and Appendix 4 of the Positive Medicine List. Prices will be listed in both leva and euros.

A mobile application will also be launched to give users convenient access to both currency values. The Ministry emphasized that this early publication of euro-converted drug prices will help ensure transparency and predictability during the lead-up to the eurozone entry.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: medicine, prices, Bulgaria, euros

Related Articles:

New Direct Flight to Milan Launching from Plovdiv This October

Starting in October, Plovdiv Airport will offer a new direct flight to Milan

Business » Tourism | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

EU Wildfires Double in 2025: Bulgaria Among the Hardest Hit

In the first seven months of 2025, the European Union has seen a significant rise in wildfire activity

Society » Environment | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Euro Introduction Law Seen as Potential Pricing Burden for Bulgaria’s Hotel Sector

The hotel industry in Bulgaria is voicing concerns over the recently discussed Euro Introduction Law, fearing it could complicate pricing strategies

Business » Tourism | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Russia Warns of Retaliation After Bulgarian Parliament Labels It a Terrorism Sponsor

Russia has sharply criticized the Bulgarian Parliament’s recent declaration labeling the Russian Federation a state sponsor of terrorism

Politics » Diplomacy | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 18:37

Cloudy Skies and Thunderstorms Expected Across Bulgaria on July 31

Thursday’s weather across the country will be predominantly cloudy, with widespread showers accompanied by thunder

Society » Environment | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 17:01

Veliko Tarnovo Arsonist to Remain in Custody over Terrorism Charges

Stoyan Denchev, the 33-year-old man accused of setting a fire in Veliko Tarnovo, will remain in custody, following a ruling by the Sofia City Court

Crime | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 16:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Young Doctors in Bulgaria Protest Again, Demanding Fair Pay and Respect for the Healthcare Profession

In the center of Sofia, young doctors gathered once more to voice their frustration over what they describe as years of disregard for the healthcare workforce

Society » Health | July 29, 2025, Tuesday // 09:02

Sharp Drop in Bulgarian General Practitioners Raises Healthcare Concerns

The number of general practitioners (GPs) in Bulgaria continues to decline sharply, while the patient load is increasing, according to the National Health Insurance Fund’s (NHIF) 2024 annual report

Society » Health | July 26, 2025, Saturday // 11:15

Bulgarian Pharmacists Warn of Chaos Without Support for Euro Transition

Pharmacists in Bulgaria are raising concerns over the sector's preparedness for the dual currency labeling system

Society » Health | July 23, 2025, Wednesday // 09:00

Bulgaria Tops EU in Hospital Beds but Lags Behind in Long-Term Care

Bulgaria stands out in the European Union for having the highest number of hospital beds per capita

Society » Health | July 20, 2025, Sunday // 09:46

Consumer Watchdog Finds Dual Pricing Violations in Bulgarian Pharmacies

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo) has reported that inspections carried out in retail outlets, including brick-and-mortar and online pharmacies across Bulgaria

Society » Health | July 19, 2025, Saturday // 09:25

UNICEF and WHO Highlight Bulgaria’s Progress While Europe Faces Vaccine Hesitancy Crisis

UNICEF and WHO reports reveal that despite widespread vaccine hesitancy threatening child health across Europe and Central Asia

Society » Health | July 18, 2025, Friday // 14:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria