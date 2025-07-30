Trump: Ukrainian Refugees May Stay in US Until War Ends

US President Donald Trump has indicated that Ukrainian citizens who sought refuge in the United States due to the ongoing conflict may be permitted to remain in the country until the war concludes.

His remarks came in response to a question posed by a journalist from Deutsche Welle during a media interaction. When asked directly whether Ukrainians currently in the US would be allowed to stay until the end of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Trump replied: "I think we will, yeah. We have a lot of people who came in from Ukraine, and we're working with them."

The issue of Ukrainian refugees in the US has been under scrutiny in recent months. After Trump returned to the presidency in January, the Department of Homeland Security moved to pause several immigration initiatives that had previously provided temporary protection or legal pathways for migrants, including a major program benefiting Ukrainians fleeing the war.

Confusion escalated further in April, when some Ukrainians who had been granted entry under humanitarian grounds received mistaken notices suggesting their immigration status had been cancelled. The incident raised concerns among refugee communities and advocacy groups, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the future of such individuals under the new administration’s immigration approach.

