Trump: Ukrainian Refugees May Stay in US Until War Ends

Bulgaria Hosts Ukrainian Children for Free Summer Camps Amid War Trauma
Fifty children from Ukraine will have the opportunity to spend part of their summer in Bulgaria
US President Donald Trump has indicated that Ukrainian citizens who sought refuge in the United States due to the ongoing conflict may be permitted to remain in the country until the war concludes.
His remarks came in response to a question posed by a journalist from Deutsche Welle during a media interaction. When asked directly whether Ukrainians currently in the US would be allowed to stay until the end of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Trump replied: "I think we will, yeah. We have a lot of people who came in from Ukraine, and we're working with them."
The issue of Ukrainian refugees in the US has been under scrutiny in recent months. After Trump returned to the presidency in January, the Department of Homeland Security moved to pause several immigration initiatives that had previously provided temporary protection or legal pathways for migrants, including a major program benefiting Ukrainians fleeing the war.
Confusion escalated further in April, when some Ukrainians who had been granted entry under humanitarian grounds received mistaken notices suggesting their immigration status had been cancelled. The incident raised concerns among refugee communities and advocacy groups, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the future of such individuals under the new administration’s immigration approach.
Russian forces launched a series of deadly air and missile strikes across southern Ukraine overnight on July 28–29, targeting civilian infrastructure and causing significant casualties in multiple regions
Ukraine’s state energy company Naftogaz has finalized its first deal with Azerbaijan’s SOCAR to import natural gas through the Trans-Balkan pipeline
Ukraine’s parliament has passed controversial legislation that significantly undermines the autonomy of the country’s two leading anti-corruption institutions - the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Pros
Russian forces have managed to infiltrate the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
Russian forces launched a wave of drone and missile attacks across Ukraine on the night of July 21 and into the morning of July 22
In the early hours of July 21, Russia carried out a massive combined aerial assault on Kyiv and other regions across Ukraine, deploying attack drones alongside cruise and ballistic missiles
