PM Zhelyazkov: Swedish Firefighting Planes to Stay in Bulgaria All August

July 30, 2025, Wednesday
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov acknowledged the ongoing challenges posed by wildfires across the country, calling for political discussions to remain constructive rather than divisive. At the start of Wednesday's Council of Ministers meeting, Zhelyazkov emphasized that now is a time for responsibility and coordination, not finger-pointing.

He offered public thanks to all personnel working on the ground to combat the fires and commended the organizational efforts behind the response. “I want to thank all employees involved directly in the field, as well as the teams responsible for coordinating the overall effort,” the prime minister stated.

Zhelyazkov announced that on Thursday, the National Assembly will receive a formal report detailing what steps have been taken to utilize funds from the EU’s Operational Program “Environment.” These funds are intended for the purchase of specialized firefighting equipment.

While a recent parliamentary request for a formal hearing on the matter was rejected, Zhelyazkov reminded that the previous National Assembly had already passed a resolution obligating the government to submit such a report. That resolution also required the allocation of resources for acquiring specialized aircraft for the Ministry of Interior’s use. According to the prime minister, the report is now ready and will be officially submitted.

To clarify differing views on how these purchases should be handled, Zhelyazkov said he had initiated an interdepartmental review. This analysis is being carried out collaboratively by the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior, and the Bulgarian Civil Aviation Authority.

Looking ahead to the rest of the fire season, Zhelyazkov confirmed that Bulgaria will rely on its current fleet as well as resources made available through the European Union’s civil protection mechanism. He also confirmed that firefighting aircraft from Sweden will remain stationed in Bulgaria for the entire month of August. These additional resources are expected to play a key role in the country’s ongoing response.

