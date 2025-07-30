Bulgaria: Road Agency Head on Road Repair Funds - 'I Can't Say If There's Theft, but I Don't Believe So'

The chairman of Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA), engineer Yordan Valchev, has stated that while the agency’s annual budget of BGN 2.5 billion is insufficient, it is being used with a clear purpose - mainly for highway construction and road repairs. Asked whether public funds are being siphoned off, he replied that he could not confirm such claims, adding: “In my opinion – no. We can only do what’s possible with the money we have.” When pressed on who he blames personally when driving over potholes, Valchev declined to comment.

During an appearance on BNT, Valchev apologized to residents living between the villages of Bosna and Vizitsa for delayed repair work. He said both the agency and the contractor share responsibility for the postponements, citing poor working conditions as a contributing factor. According to him, the contractor has now committed to finishing the repairs by September. Should they fail to meet the deadline, a penalty of 20% of the contract’s value will be imposed.

Touching on public reaction after the death of a young woman named Siyana, Valchev said the agency acted immediately by reviewing all high-risk road sections. Addressing the public calls for his resignation, he acknowledged the frustration: “I understood why people wanted change. It would’ve been easier to walk away, but after discussing with my colleagues, we realized that would only slow down our efforts. So we chose to act.” He added that despite the agency’s challenges, measures have been introduced internally to accelerate progress.

Valchev admitted that current road conditions are far from ideal, but assured that improvements will begin by the end of the year on problematic sections. He also said the RIA is in communication with Siyana’s father and that relations remain cordial.

Addressing concerns over roadside vegetation and fallen trees, Valchev called such incidents coincidental. He clarified that while it’s unrealistic to monitor every single tree, mandatory seasonal inspections are conducted before the summer. These inspections determine which areas require bush and tree clearing. Vegetation maintenance is a top priority for the RIA throughout spring, summer, and autumn, with specific tasks assigned monthly to the relevant contractors, who are given a month to complete each assignment.

On the matter of road repairs, Valchev explained that projects begin only when conditions allow and the relevant documentation is in place. “We can’t start construction in winter,” he said. “The recent problems on the highways weren’t because of ongoing repairs, but due to traffic accidents.”

Traffic flow improvements were also addressed. In sections like “Praveshki Han” and “Topli Dol,” movement is now possible in both directions. On the Ruse-Byala road stretch, the introduction of new road markers has led to a sharp decline in accidents. In the Kresna region, the installation of a traffic light has significantly reduced congestion.

Valchev pointed to calmer traffic along the Trakia Highway, attributing it to anticipation around the upcoming implementation of an average speed monitoring system. He added that to ease the weekend rush, heavy vehicles were banned from the roads this past Sunday to help holidaymakers return home from the seaside more quickly.

He also explained the logic behind the placement of toll cameras, noting that their distance varies between 5 to 15 kilometers depending on the specific road junctions and segments.