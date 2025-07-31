Fires Threaten Villages in Pirin as Bulgarian Authorities Race Against Hurricane Winds

The Bulgarian village of Ploski in the Sandanski municipality avoided destruction last night, despite an intense wildfire approaching within meters of residential areas. Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov, Director of the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection, confirmed that the fire did not enter the village itself and that there was no property damage. However, he emphasized that the evacuation of residents was necessary due to the severity of the situation and the proximity of the flames.

Around 400 people were evacuated from Ploski overnight after the regional governor Georgi Dinev activated the BG-ALERT system for emergency response. The evacuation proceeded with school buses, private vehicles, and ambulances, especially for people with health conditions or limited mobility. Most evacuees are currently staying with relatives in Sandanski; only 15 were accommodated in a hotel. Police are controlling access to the village, and firefighting teams remain on the ground to monitor the terrain.

The fire, which grew rapidly in a matter of hours, was driven by extreme wind conditions. According to Dzhartov, hurricane-force winds picked up shortly after 7:00 p.m. and continued well into the night. This sudden shift altered the progress made by firefighters in previous days and pushed the blaze to within 100–200 meters of Ploski. Despite the risk, firefighters were able to halt the fire just before it reached the village.

Dzhartov explained that the decision to evacuate was made jointly by local and national officials. He cited the dual threat of aggressive fire behavior and thick smoke as the primary reasons for relocating the population. “It was better to remove people from the danger zone while we had the chance to manage the fire’s direction,” he said.

Six helicopters are scheduled to participate in firefighting operations today, with three already airborne as of this morning. Planes from Sweden are also expected to arrive and join the operation at around 10:30 a.m., weather permitting. According to Dzhartov, a total of 160 personnel will be involved in today’s operations, including firefighters, military units, and forest officials. Volunteers are also assisting but are only being deployed where terrain conditions allow, and only if they are properly equipped and trained.

In parallel, firefighting continues in other affected regions. In the Yambol and Haskovo regions, conditions have improved. Deputy Interior Minister Toni Todorov confirmed that the fires in those areas are currently under control, following what he described as “several strategic decisions” made by all involved agencies. These actions, combined with favorable shifts in weather and ground efforts, managed to contain previously active fire zones.

Todorov also offered more context on the situation in Ploski, stating that last night’s wind reversal drastically changed the direction of the fire, necessitating the evacuation. He credited the swift and coordinated efforts of firefighters, volunteers, and emergency responders for preventing the fire from entering the village. "The fire was ultimately deflected about 100–150 meters from Ploski and pushed away in a different direction," he noted.

Minister of Interior Daniel Mitov and senior officials from the Ministry were present this morning at Plovdiv Airport to welcome the Swedish air crews arriving under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Their arrival had been expected a day earlier, but technical delays postponed their deployment.

Over the past 24 hours, Bulgaria has registered a total of 139 wildfires, underscoring the critical pressure on the country’s emergency services. The situation remains dynamic and dangerous, with weather conditions - particularly wind - playing a decisive role in the spread and containment of fires.

Operational headquarters have been reinforced, and aerial resources doubled. Ground crews continue their efforts in the most critical areas of Pirin, where containment lines are being reinforced to prevent further threats to populated areas.