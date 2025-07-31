‘Hell Under the Sky’: Residents of Bulgarian Village Flee Advancing Flames in Sleepless Night

A sleepless and harrowing night unfolded in the Bulgarian village of Ploski near Sandanski, where over 400 residents were urgently evacuated as a fast-spreading wildfire in Pirin pushed dangerously close to homes. The evacuation was triggered by rapidly worsening conditions, fueled by hurricane-force winds and heavy smoke blanketing the area. According to BGNES, the evacuation proceeded without incident, and no homes in Ploski have been damaged so far. Residents have found temporary refuge with relatives or in hotels and a sports hall in Sandanski, while police cordons are now blocking both access roads into the village.

Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov, head of Fire Safety and Population Protection, said that the fire had not yet entered the village, but the intense smoke and unstable conditions necessitated a full evacuation as a precaution. The BG-ALERT emergency system was activated. Dzhartov confirmed the fire was being assessed amid powerful wind gusts, and although no new flare-ups were observed on three controlled fronts, the risk remained high. Helicopters have already begun aerial efforts, and two firefighting planes from Sweden are expected to join later this morning.

Nearby, the fire is slowly advancing toward the village of Lilyanovo, though officials say the front remains at a safe distance. Firebreaks have been constructed, and teams, including bulldozers, are actively stationed in the area. Despite the volatile weather and challenging terrain, there is currently no immediate threat to the village.

Authorities have warned volunteers intending to assist firefighters to come only if they are fully equipped and physically prepared. Around 160 volunteers are already in the field, though additional coordination is underway to ensure safety and efficiency in such a dangerous environment.

On the ground in Ploski, many residents described the experience in harrowing terms. "It was like hell under the sky," one woman said. She recounted the terrifying moment when sirens began to sound and young men came door-to-door, urging residents to flee. "It’s one thing to see pictures, but another to feel the smoke, see the flames, and hear the chaos," she added.

Last night, many villagers sought safety in Sandanski’s sports hall, while others stayed with friends or relatives. Some, despite the risk, chose to remain behind. The mayor of Sandanski, Atanas Stoyanov, described the situation as the worst yet, noting strong gusts of wind and what he believes to be “the biggest fire” the region has ever faced, consuming tens of thousands of decares. He emphasized that while the night had been tense and dangerous, people’s safety and property had been preserved.

Efforts to control the blaze continue in several other regions. In the Yambol region, particularly near the village of Melnitsa, 10 fire trucks and heavy tracked machinery worked overnight to clear additional land between Melnitsa and Srem. The fire there has burned through roughly 30,000 acres of wooded and scrub-covered land. The area remains under surveillance, with air support ready to intervene if needed. No settlements are currently threatened.

In Sakar Mountain and the Haskovo district, coordinated teams of firefighters, soldiers, and volunteers are tackling active fire lines. Helicopters have once again joined the effort, and for now, authorities say the situation is under control, with no immediate threat to villages.

However, other parts of the country are facing devastation. In the village of Sedefche near Momchilgrad, a fire destroyed the home of a family of seven and an elderly woman, leaving them without shelter. Several auxiliary buildings and an uninhabited house were also lost in the blaze.

Two Swedish firefighting aircraft are scheduled to land at Plovdiv Airport this morning to reinforce the efforts already underway, according to Deputy Interior Minister Toni Todorov. His comments painted a bleak picture: over 130 fires were reported in just 24 hours, with critical conditions near Strumyani, the village of Srem, and across the Yambol region. Some EU helicopters remain grounded, as adverse weather conditions make flying too risky. However, once the winds calm, they are expected to resume operations. For now, the fire fronts threatening settlements have been brought under control.

Czech and Slovak Black Hawk helicopters arrived earlier today and were deployed near Strumyani, where a critical situation developed overnight. A fire front near Ilindentsi came dangerously close to populated areas, fanned by fierce winds that pushed the flames deep into the hills. According to Petko Angelov from the Southwestern State Enterprise, new flare-ups have emerged to the north, with continued efforts underway to contain the southern front.

In Sliven, 27 soldiers from the 13th Brigade, led by Major Krasimir Nikolov, joined local firefighters, forestry personnel, and volunteers to combat a wildfire in the “Andreeva Cheshma” area near the city’s villa zone. Access to the fire remains difficult due to the terrain, and ground crews are working under challenging conditions.

The growing crisis has prompted public outcry. Today and tomorrow, protests will be held in front of Bulgaria’s National Assembly, with citizens demanding immediate state investment in dedicated firefighting aircraft. Residents of recently devastated areas, including Tran, are expected to take part in the demonstrations in Sofia.

