Panic Across the Pacific as 8.8 Quake Unleashes Tsunami Threat from Russia to Hawaii

World | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 09:01
Bulgaria: Panic Across the Pacific as 8.8 Quake Unleashes Tsunami Threat from Russia to Hawaii

A massive earthquake with a magnitude of 8.8 struck off the coast of Russia’s Far East on Wednesday, triggering tsunami warnings and evacuations across the Pacific region. The epicenter was located about 119 kilometers southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city of 180,000 people on the Kamchatka Peninsula. The tremor, occurring at a depth of 20.7 kilometers, is one of the most powerful recorded globally in recent decades. A series of strong aftershocks, including one measured at 6.9, followed shortly after.

Tsunami waves generated by the quake have already reached several locations. In Kamchatka, waves between 3 and 4 meters swamped port areas, prompting residents to flee inland. On Japan’s Hokkaido island, waves of up to 60 centimeters were recorded in coastal towns like Hamanaka and Kuji. Smaller surges were observed across Tokyo Bay and as far as Ibaraki and Chiba prefectures. The Japan Meteorological Agency reported a 20-centimeter rise in water levels in the bay five hours post-quake.

In the United States, tsunami advisories were issued along the Pacific coast, including Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California, and parts of Hawaii. Hawaii Governor Josh Green urged residents to remain calm and heed evacuation orders, warning that the waves could "wrap around the islands" with significant force. Preliminary measurements from Midway Atoll recorded 6-foot waves from peak to trough. Emergency teams in Hawaii, including Black Hawk helicopters and high-water rescue vehicles, were placed on standby.

In Alaska, waves less than a foot were observed at Amchitka and Adak, but experts warned the risk could persist for an extended period. Dave Snider of the National Tsunami Warning Center explained that tsunamis move quickly across the ocean but slow and intensify near shorelines, making them potentially dangerous even if the initial wave seems minor. The threat could last more than a day in some areas.

On the US West Coast, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management warned residents to stay away from beaches and ports as waves of up to two feet could arrive around midnight local time. In British Columbia, Canada, authorities anticipated waves of less than a foot, particularly near Langara Island and Tofino.

Other nations issued warnings as well. The Philippines urged residents in eastern provinces to avoid coastal areas due to the possibility of waves up to one meter. Indonesia, Guam, Peru, and Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands also remained on alert. Mexico’s navy forecast waves reaching the northern Ensenada coast early Wednesday, with the risk extending down to Chiapas later in the morning.

In Japan, the quake disrupted ferry services between Hokkaido and Aomori and caused delays on some train lines. Sendai airport briefly closed its runway. In Matsushima, a northern coastal town, residents quickly took refuge in evacuation centers. Many cited the trauma of the 2011 disaster as the reason for their immediate response. No issues were reported at Japan’s nuclear plants. Tokyo Electric Power Company, which manages the Fukushima Daiichi plant, confirmed that thousands of workers had taken shelter on higher ground as a precaution.

Russian authorities reported damage to buildings and power outages in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Phone services were also affected. Local officials in the Kuril Islands confirmed the first tsunami wave had reached Severo-Kurilsk, but all residents had evacuated safely. According to regional health officials, several people sought medical assistance in Kamchatka, though no serious injuries were reported.

The 8.8 quake is the strongest to hit Kamchatka since 1952, when a 9.0 magnitude quake caused significant damage and sent 30-foot waves to Hawaii, though no fatalities were reported at the time. The Russian Geophysical Survey has warned that aftershocks could persist for up to a month. Just weeks prior, the same region experienced five substantial quakes, the largest being magnitude 7.4.

Authorities across the Pacific continue to monitor the situation, warning residents to remain vigilant. While initial waves have passed without major destruction in most areas, the long-term effects and risks of continued seismic activity remain high.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, Russia, tsunami

Related Articles:

Russia Warns of Retaliation After Bulgarian Parliament Labels It a Terrorism Sponsor

Russia has sharply criticized the Bulgarian Parliament’s recent declaration labeling the Russian Federation a state sponsor of terrorism

Politics » Diplomacy | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 18:37

Massacre in Zaporizhzhia: 16 Killed as Russian Bombs Obliterate Prison

Russian forces launched a series of deadly air and missile strikes across southern Ukraine overnight on July 28–29, targeting civilian infrastructure and causing significant casualties in multiple regions

World » Ukraine | July 29, 2025, Tuesday // 09:10

Russia and North Korea Launch First Direct Flight, Boosting Ties in Travel and Security

The growing partnership between Russia and North Korea has reached a new milestone with the launch of the first direct flight connecting Moscow and Pyongyang

World » Russia | July 28, 2025, Monday // 15:04

Neutrality Under Scrutiny: Austria Considers NATO Membership in Response to Growing Russian Threats

Austria’s long-held policy of neutrality is facing fresh scrutiny, as Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger openly questioned whether the doctrine still ensures national security in the face of rising global tensions and an increasingly assertive Russia

World » EU | July 28, 2025, Monday // 09:30

Russia Proposes Short Truce for Humanitarian Reasons; Ukraine Suggests Leaders’ Summit to End War

Moscow’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, announced that Russia has proposed a 24- to 48-hour ceasefire to Kyiv, aimed at allowing both sides to retrieve their dead and wounded.

Politics » Diplomacy | July 24, 2025, Thursday // 13:27

Kosovo on the Front Line: A Verdict That Stirred Serbo-Russian Moves

An ICJ decision that ignited the geopolitical calculations of the Serbo‑Russian axis

Novinite Insider » Opinions | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 15:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Eurozone Economy Edges Up Despite Trade Strains with US

The eurozone economy saw modest growth in the second quarter of 2025, defying expectations despite the backdrop of heightened global trade tensions

World » EU | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 18:11

Russia Accused of Election Interference Ahead of Moldova’s Crucial Parliamentary Poll

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has accused Russia of preparing to meddle in the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections

World » Russia | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 15:30

Thousands of Serbs Acquiring Bulgarian Passports Sparks Identity Debate in Serbia

According to an article published by the Serbian news outlet Niške Vesti, Bulgaria is “quietly advancing” its influence in Southern Serbia by way of citizenship

World » Southeast Europe | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 14:04

Trump: Ukrainian Refugees May Stay in US Until War Ends

US President Donald Trump has indicated that Ukrainian citizens who sought refuge in the United States due to the ongoing conflict may be permitted to remain in the country until the war concludes

World » Ukraine | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 12:36

Bulgaria and North Macedonia Accelerate Corridor 8 Completion with €279 Million Investment and Tunnel Agreement

Public procurement procedures have been launched for two significant railway infrastructure projects in Bulgaria

World » Southeast Europe | July 29, 2025, Tuesday // 15:37

Open Call for Applications for the European Media Hackathon To Boost Innovative Storytelling In Media

The European media hackathon Media Blend is pleased to announce that applications are now open for its main event, which will take place in Bratislava, Slovakia from October 19–22, 2025

World » EU | July 29, 2025, Tuesday // 14:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria