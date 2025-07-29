Former Mladost Mayor Desislava Ivancheva Pardoned and Released from Prison

Politics | July 29, 2025, Tuesday // 16:44
Bulgaria: Former Mladost Mayor Desislava Ivancheva Pardoned and Released from Prison

Former Mladost mayor Desislava Ivancheva has been pardoned by Bulgaria’s Vice President Iliana Yotova and released from prison, following a personal request she submitted last week. The decree reached the Ministry of Justice earlier today, and within hours, Ivancheva was released from the Sliven women’s prison.

News of the decision first emerged through BGNES, which cited its local correspondent in Sliven, and was later confirmed by the presidency. Ivancheva’s pardon brings an end to her incarceration, which followed a high-profile legal case that began in 2018 with her arrest in the center of Sofia alongside her deputy, Bilyana Petrova. Both were charged and convicted for accepting a bribe - 75,000 euros - in a case led by the now-defunct Specialized Prosecutor’s Office.

In November 2022, the Supreme Court of Cassation upheld a six-year prison sentence for Ivancheva. Despite appeals over her declining health and the fact she had served more than half her sentence, the District Court in Lovech had earlier this year rejected a request for early release. Ivancheva remained in prison until today, when the presidential decree took effect.

Following her release, Ivancheva appeared visibly emotional and said she was still in disbelief. “Ten months... that's a long time. I can't believe it,” she told reporters, adding that friends had been submitting applications for early release on her behalf. She expressed gratitude to Vice President Yotova and said that the experience behind bars was a “horror,” one she endured for nearly a year.

Now free, Ivancheva plans to reunite with her family immediately and hinted that she would pursue further legal action to defend her rights. She also extended an open invitation to the public to visit her home, underlining her intention to speak more on the case in the coming days.

