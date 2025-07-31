Bulgaria’s Weather on July 30: Warm and Mostly Sunny, Thunderstorms in the South

Bulgaria's Weather on July 30: Warm and Mostly Sunny, Thunderstorms in the South

Tuesday will bring predominantly sunny skies across Bulgaria. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds are expected to develop over Southern and Eastern parts of the country, bringing short rain showers. In the Rhodope Mountains, these may be accompanied by thunder. Winds will generally be light, blowing from the northwest, though in the Danubian Plain, Upper Thracian Plain, and the Struma River Valley, the wind will be light to moderate from the same direction. Daytime temperatures will range from 27°C to 32°C, while in Sofia the high will be around 26°C.

The coastal regions will also see mostly sunny weather. Light rain showers are likely in the southern parts of the coast during the morning, with the northern coast seeing some isolated brief showers in the afternoon. Winds from the north-northwest will be moderate at first but will ease later in the day, shifting to an east-northeasterly direction. Maximum temperatures along the coast will be between 27°C and 30°C. The seawater temperature will range from 25°C to 27°C, and sea conditions are expected to be moderately choppy, with waves reaching 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.

Mountain regions will enjoy sunny weather in the morning, with cumulus development expected later in the day, especially over the higher areas in Southwestern Bulgaria. These clouds will likely bring short-lived rain showers, some of which may be accompanied by thunder in the Rhodope Mountains. Winds will be light from the southwest, becoming light to moderate at higher altitudes. Temperatures will reach about 24°C at elevations around 1,200 metres and 17°C at 2,000 metres.

