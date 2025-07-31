Bulgaria’s Weather on July 30: Warm and Mostly Sunny, Thunderstorms in the South

EU Wildfires Double in 2025: Bulgaria Among the Hardest Hit
In the first seven months of 2025, the European Union has seen a significant rise in wildfire activity
Tuesday will bring predominantly sunny skies across Bulgaria. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds are expected to develop over Southern and Eastern parts of the country, bringing short rain showers. In the Rhodope Mountains, these may be accompanied by thunder. Winds will generally be light, blowing from the northwest, though in the Danubian Plain, Upper Thracian Plain, and the Struma River Valley, the wind will be light to moderate from the same direction. Daytime temperatures will range from 27°C to 32°C, while in Sofia the high will be around 26°C.
The coastal regions will also see mostly sunny weather. Light rain showers are likely in the southern parts of the coast during the morning, with the northern coast seeing some isolated brief showers in the afternoon. Winds from the north-northwest will be moderate at first but will ease later in the day, shifting to an east-northeasterly direction. Maximum temperatures along the coast will be between 27°C and 30°C. The seawater temperature will range from 25°C to 27°C, and sea conditions are expected to be moderately choppy, with waves reaching 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.
Mountain regions will enjoy sunny weather in the morning, with cumulus development expected later in the day, especially over the higher areas in Southwestern Bulgaria. These clouds will likely bring short-lived rain showers, some of which may be accompanied by thunder in the Rhodope Mountains. Winds will be light from the southwest, becoming light to moderate at higher altitudes. Temperatures will reach about 24°C at elevations around 1,200 metres and 17°C at 2,000 metres.
The Bulgarian government has approved a financial aid package totaling 900,000 leva (450,000 euros) to support victims of the recent fires
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov acknowledged the ongoing challenges posed by wildfires across the country
The Bulgarian village of Ploski in the Sandanski municipality avoided destruction last night, despite an intense wildfire approaching within meters of residential areas
A sleepless and harrowing night unfolded in the Bulgarian village of Ploski near Sandanski, where over 400 residents were urgently evacuated as a fast-spreading wildfire in Pirin pushed dangerously close to homes
The maximum amount of state aid available to victims of wildfires in Bulgaria is 1,914 leva (978 euros)
Fires continue to rage across various parts of Bulgaria, with firefighting efforts intensifying on multiple fronts. Two firefighting aircraft from Sweden are expected to arrive today to support the ongoing response
