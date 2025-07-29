Bulgarian Ministers Urge Water Conservation Amid Infrastructure Overhaul

Society | July 29, 2025, Tuesday // 16:34
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Ministers Urge Water Conservation Amid Infrastructure Overhaul @Pixabay

Government officials are urging citizens to adopt a more responsible approach to water usage as Bulgaria faces the risk of drought. Speaking in the village of Joakim Gruevo near Plovdiv, Environment and Water Minister Manol Genov said that dams can cope with the dry conditions, provided water is consumed judiciously.

He explained that a new management framework is already in place, involving 51 multi-purpose dams across the country. The system prioritizes water allocation, giving precedence to drinking and domestic needs before supplying agricultural irrigation.

Meanwhile, Regional Development Minister Ivan Ivanov noted that most of the settlements currently under water restrictions rely on underground sources, which are experiencing reduced flow. These diminished reserves are the reason behind the imposed limitations, he said.

Both ministers emphasized the importance of conservation. Ivanov called on citizens to treat water as a precious resource and urged local mayors to submit or revise projects for modernizing water and sanitation systems. He stressed that significant national funding is already being directed toward water infrastructure improvements.

According to Ivanov, over BGN 1 billion will be invested via the “Environment” operational program in the next two years. An additional BGN 1.7 billion is earmarked under the Municipal Investment Program. However, he pointed out that the share of projects currently submitted by municipalities remains limited. He encouraged local authorities to update or propose new initiatives aimed at replacing aging water supply networks.

In a joint statement, Genov underscored that the country’s hydropower output is currently being subordinated to irrigation needs. He made a stark appeal to the public, saying it is better to let homegrown produce like tomatoes or cucumbers wither than to misuse potable water for garden irrigation.

The ministers visited Joakim Gruevo to mark the start of a local project aimed at replacing the village’s water mains and renovating 16 streets. The event was part of a broader effort to highlight ongoing state-funded infrastructure upgrades intended to secure Bulgaria’s long-term water resilience.

