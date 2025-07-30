Bulgaria Faces Challenges as Only 35% of Cash Registers Ready for Euro Transition

A significant portion of Bulgaria’s nearly 500,000 cash registers are not yet prepared to operate in euros, with only 35% currently set for the transition. As the August 8 deadline approaches, when all fiscal devices must be updated according to the Law on the Introduction of the Euro, many companies are asking for a postponement due to challenges in meeting this tight timeframe.

Stanislav Popdonchev, chairman of the Bulgarian Industrial Association (BIA), explained that the issue is not rooted in technical difficulties but rather in practical constraints. Many technicians and staff are on summer vacation, and crucially, numerous devices require type approval from the Bulgarian Institute of Metrology. This process sometimes results in rejections, causing delays of one to two weeks, which leaves insufficient time before the deadline to update all registers.

At the initial session of the Budget and Finance Committee reviewing the Euro Law, lawmakers showed understanding toward these concerns, suggesting there may be flexibility on the deadline to avoid penalizing compliant businesses.

Popdonchev also emphasized that beyond updating cash registers, all commercial software systems must be adjusted for euro compatibility - a challenge that still remains largely unresolved. Another major hurdle is the implementation of dual pricing labels in leva and euros. The new regulations have sparked debate, particularly accusations that price tags may confuse consumers. Popdonchev advocates for providing consumers with comprehensive information on labels, arguing that transparency enables better decision-making rather than limiting data and risking misinformation.

He noted that price fluctuations stem from multiple factors beyond local control, including Bulgaria’s upcoming eurozone entry, which inevitably influences market dynamics. The extension of the period during which price changes will be strictly monitored - from the initially proposed months to 17 months - raises concerns. During this lengthy timeframe, regulatory bodies will wield extensive powers to scrutinize traders, making it highly unlikely that prices will remain stable.

The BIA firmly opposes proposals to impose price caps or other heavy-handed state interventions in the market, such as mandatory minimum producer mark-ups or reverting prices to previous levels. Popdonchev warned that such measures would distort the market and harm its natural functioning.

While businesses do not fear inspections themselves, the association calls for legal clarity and reasonable rules guiding how oversight will be conducted. Currently, the powers allocated to the Consumer Protection Commission and National Revenue Agency are seen as overly broad, fueling anxiety among companies.

Despite some public misinformation and concern surrounding the euro adoption, Popdonchev expressed confidence that these worries will diminish after January 1, when the new currency officially takes effect.

Looking at the broader picture, examples from Bulgaria’s Northwest region - considered the poorest in the EU - show a positive outlook. Georgi Tsvetkov, manager of a local firm processing limestone for export to Europe and Asia, believes the euro will ultimately benefit business by encouraging discipline and a greater appreciation for money’s value, even though the transition may cause temporary disruptions for smaller companies over the next few years.

He underlined that Bulgaria has successfully navigated multiple transitions before and will handle this one effectively. According to Tsvetkov, adopting the euro will not alter Bulgaria’s identity but rather bring significant gains appreciated over time. The shift, while challenging, is expected to strengthen the economy and improve business conditions in the long run.

