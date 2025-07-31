Bulgaria and North Macedonia Accelerate Corridor 8 Completion with €279 Million Investment and Tunnel Agreement

Public procurement procedures have been launched for two significant railway infrastructure projects in Bulgaria - one marking the final stretch of the Gyueshevo–North Macedonia line, and the other concerning the Sofia–Radomir segment. According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the combined value of the tenders exceeds €279 million, with project completion scheduled for 2029.

The National Railway Infrastructure Company provided further details, noting that the tender for the Gyueshevo–border section concerns the last remaining portion of Corridor No. 8 on Bulgarian territory. The contract includes both the technical design and the construction of a 2.4-kilometer railway link from the Gyueshevo station to the Bulgarian–North Macedonian border.

As part of the project, the Gyueshevo station will undergo full reconstruction to serve as a Schengen-compliant border facility for both freight and passenger transport. Its modernization is a key element of Bulgaria’s strategic rail connection with North Macedonia.

The final 420 meters of track, nearest to the border, will be executed as a separate component under the tender. This section will be constructed following the completion of a cross-border tunnel that connects the two countries - an infrastructure element that plays a pivotal role in the larger Corridor No. 8 framework.

Pan-European Context
Corridor 8 is a major EU transport artery stretching from the Adriatic coast at Durrës (Albania) through North Macedonia to Bulgaria’s Black Sea port of Varna. It plays a strategic role within the Western Balkans–Eastern Mediterranean TEN-T corridor, supported under the EU’s Global Gateway initiative.

Bulgaria’s Progress & Priority
Over 747 km of the corridor lie within Bulgaria; only approximately 2.4–2.5 km remain unwired - from Gyueshevo to the border at Deve Bair. The Rail Infrastructure Company is already modernizing the Radomir–Gyueshevo section for speeds up to 160 km/h, funded under the Transport Connectivity Programme 2021–2027.

Tunnel Deal in Motion
In early 2025, Bulgaria presented North Macedonia with a draft intergovernmental agreement to build a cross-border railway tunnel at Deve Bair - crucial to closing the link. By mid-2025, both countries agreed to finalize the text swiftly, aiming to sign it in autumn and start procurement in early 2026.

Tenders & Financial Backing
Bulgaria issued public procurement tenders in mid-2025 for the final 2.4 km section and the Sofia–Radomir line, valued at over €279 million. It has secured €69 million in funding, with expected completion by 2029. Meanwhile, North Macedonia’s segment - Kriva Palanka to the border - receives a €560 million funding package for track construction and electrification from the EU and international financial institutions.

Partnership Behind the Project
Bulgaria has proactively led the corridor’s development. Key infrastructure ministers presented its plans to EU and NATO ambassadors in 2025, emphasizing Corridor 8’s importance for regional military mobility and economic connectivity. Following diplomatic meetings, both governments reaffirmed their commitment, with working groups to finalize the tunnel agreement and launch tender processes by the end of the year.

