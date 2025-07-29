Bulgaria’s Ruse Bans Outdoor Alcohol Consumption

Starting July 24, the Bulgarian city of Ruse officially bans the consumption of alcohol in all public spaces outside of licensed establishments. The measure, approved by the Municipal Council, introduces fines of 200 leva for a first offense and 500 leva for repeat violations. Enforcement will be carried out by the police.

The decision follows a proposal by the municipal group of "VMRO - Bulgaria of the Regions" and was backed by 28 councilors, with six voting against and eight abstaining. The ordinance prohibits drinking in a broad range of public areas - streets, sidewalks, parks, gardens, inter-block zones, gazebos, and the grounds of educational institutions such as schools, kindergartens, and nurseries. Only establishments like restaurants and bars, as well as official events and celebrations sanctioned by law, are exempt from the ban.

Municipal councilor Ivo Pazardzhiev, one of the key backers of the measure, stated that until now, a partial restriction had existed, but it applied only after dark and involved lower fines - from 50 to 100 leva, or up to 500 for repeat violations. He argued that the previous rules were inadequate to address growing concerns about public intoxication and its impact on safety and the city’s image.

Pazardzhiev described the new restrictions as necessary to counter troubling behavior in public - drunken individuals harassing women and children, and damage to municipal property. He positioned the ordinance as a step toward preserving the dignity of the city and setting an example for younger generations.

The proposal triggered lively debates among councilors. Some members supported even stricter regulations, such as banning smoking near educational institutions. Others expressed skepticism, labeling the measure as symbolic and unlikely to be fully enforced, while criticizing it for arriving too late to address longstanding problems.

Public reaction in Ruse has been mixed. Writer Yavor Tsonev mocked the ban, announcing a satirical protest dubbed “Mass Eating of Drunken Cherries on Ruse’s Benches.” In his words, Ruse is not a “city of drunkards,” and an ordinance meant to curb the excesses of a few should not stigmatize the entire population. His comment underscores broader concerns that the law may be disproportionate or misdirected.

Historical perspective also adds irony to the debate. As early as 1848, Ruse - then Ruschuk - was home to an Austrian consulate, and on the emperor’s birthday, locals were introduced to sparkling beer for the first time. Not long after, steamers began delivering barrels of beer to the city, which went on to host Bulgaria’s first brewery, “St. Petka.”

Despite this deep-rooted cultural link to alcohol, the new ordinance now marks a significant shift, signaling a stricter public stance on drinking in the Danube city.

