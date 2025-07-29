No Bulgarian Presence in US Open Main Draw as Grigor Dimitrov Sits Out

Sports | July 29, 2025, Tuesday // 12:30
Grigor Dimitrov has officially withdrawn from the upcoming US Open, scheduled to begin on August 24. The news was confirmed by his manager, Georgi Stoimenov, in a statement for TennisKafe, citing ongoing recovery from an injury sustained during Wimbledon.

The Bulgarian tennis star suffered a partial tear of the pectoralis major muscle during his match against Jannik Sinner. Despite initial expectations for a speedy recovery, it has become clear that Dimitrov will not be physically ready in time for the tournament in New York. As a result, he will miss the final Grand Slam event of the year, where he had reached the quarterfinals in 2024.

This development also brings an end to Dimitrov’s impressive streak of 58 consecutive Grand Slam appearances, a record among currently active players. The run began at the Australian Open in 2011 and extended uninterrupted through to Wimbledon 2025. In the all-time rankings, it places him fifth for most consecutive Grand Slam main draw appearances.

With Dimitrov sidelined, Bulgaria will not have a representative in the main draw of a Grand Slam, unless Viktoriya Tomova manages to advance from the qualifiers currently underway in the United States.

The focus now turns to Dimitrov’s rehabilitation. According to his team, the next goal is to have him fit and ready for the ATP tournaments in China scheduled for late September and early October. His condition continues to be monitored closely as he works toward a full recovery.

