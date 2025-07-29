Bulgaria Sets Strict Penalties for Price Speculation During Euro Transition, Fines Up to 1 Million Leva

Traders setting prices in bad faith during the transition period of displaying prices both in leva and euro face fines ranging from 5,000 up to 1 million leva, according to recent amendment proposals to the Euro Introduction Act. These changes, introduced between the bill’s first and second readings, aim to tighten controls on pricing practices from August 8, 2025, through the end of 2026.

The draft, submitted by GERB’s Delyan Dobrev, Yordan Tsonev from Novo nachalo, and Denitsa Nikolova from GERB, specifies that penalties will depend on the violation’s duration and severity as well as the trader’s turnover. For legal entities and sole proprietors, fines start at 5,000 leva and can rise to 100,000 leva for initial offenses, and from 10,000 to 200,000 leva for repeated violations.

For larger enterprises with annual turnover exceeding 50 million leva, sanctions may be calculated as a percentage of turnover, up to 0.5% for the first breach and 1% for subsequent offenses. However, fines will not surpass 1 million leva in any case. When turnover data for the previous financial year are unavailable, the calculation will be based on up to 12 months from the violation date.

Originally, the bill proposed fines solely as a percentage of turnover without any fixed minimums or caps. The new approach introduces these limits to better tailor penalties.

Another significant adjustment requires retailers with annual turnover above 10 million leva to publish the final selling prices of all goods from the large consumer basket on their websites daily by 7 a.m., in a machine-readable format that allows data extraction. This represents a shift from the initial plan for weekly updates. The Consumer Protection Commission will approve the methodology for this price publication and manage a public online portal to provide daily price movement information drawn from traders’ submissions.

The amendments also redefine the obligation of traders during the dual labeling period. They must set prices transparently and in good faith and, upon request, present documentation justifying any price changes with objective economic factors. This contrasts with the earlier wording, which outright banned price increases unless justified by such factors.

"Objective economic factors" have been explicitly defined as external, documentable changes affecting costs of production, delivery, storage, sale, regulatory changes, force majeure, or other elements directly and significantly impacting the cost price.

The draft law introduces a definition of "essential goods," including bread, milk, eggs, electricity, water, heating for households, and prescription medicines. Should prices of these goods rise sharply and significantly, the Council of Ministers may impose temporary measures after conducting impact assessments, setting timelines, and establishing accountability mechanisms.

Regarding inspections, the National Revenue Agency and the Consumer Protection Commission can only request information necessary and proportional to the investigation's scope, with written justification required. Confidential commercial, production, or professional secrets must be protected according to legal standards, and authorities must use the data solely for inspection purposes. Requests cannot cover periods before January 1, 2025, unless essential for the inspection - an update from the previous January 1, 2024, date.

Proposals submitted by Asen Vassilev and others from WCC-DB seek to remove the prohibition on unfair price increases, along with the powers granted to the NRA and CPC to demand information, the new fines, and the Council of Ministers’ authority to enact temporary measures.

Similarly, Tsoncho Ganev from Revival and a group of MPs propose giving traders at least five working days to provide requested data and require that temporary measures by the Council of Ministers must be approved by the National Assembly. Ganev and Georgi Hrisimirov further recommend completely removing the clause empowering the Council of Ministers to take such measures.

Sevim Ali and others from the APS suggest excluding pharmacies from the requirement to publicly disclose medicinal product prices, arguing that pharmacies are not obligated by law to maintain websites and that retail medicine prices are strictly regulated by separate ordinances.

The Council of Ministers’ version of the amended bill is scheduled for second reading tomorrow in the Budget and Finance Committee, with today marking the deadline for submitting proposals between readings.