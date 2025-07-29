GERB Leads Bulgaria's Political Landscape with 25.7% Support, Gallup Survey Shows

Politics | July 29, 2025, Tuesday // 10:37
The latest Gallup survey confirms GERB as the dominant political force in Bulgaria, securing 25.7% support. This steady lead is largely attributed to the government's active performance, notably the management of the Recovery and Sustainability Plan funds and Bulgaria’s successful entry into the eurozone. These achievements have strengthened voter confidence and consolidated GERB’s electoral base, while opposition efforts to undermine this standing have so far proved ineffective.

Within the governing coalition, both the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) maintain relative stability, polling at 7.9% and 5.3% respectively. Their continued presence in government and moderate stances contribute to this consistent support.

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) under the "New Beginning" banner, headed by Delyan Peevski, claims the second position with 17.6%. This level aligns closely with their June 2024 election results, just before an internal party dispute. Meanwhile, the near-collapse of APS (Ahmed Dogan's DPS faction), now polling at only 1.4%, suggests their traditional voters are rallying around Peevski's DPS. Considering the historically high voter mobilization within this group, DPS-New Beginning’s support may rise further in an actual election.

"Revival" holds third place at 13.2%, showing signs of stabilization following a previous decline. The party faces the challenge of moving beyond the divisive euro introduction debate, seeking new issues to energize its voter base. Rival groups like "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) (6.1%) and "Greatness" (4.1%) are increasingly competing in this political space.

"We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) records 12.6% support but is feeling the impact of recent corruption scandals and political instability, particularly in Sofia and Varna. The coalition’s core identity as a corruption-fighting force is under threat, raising questions about whether it will lose support permanently or regain its footing.

Regarding public trust in high-ranking officials in July, President Rumen Radev saw a decline in approval to 38.7%, while Vice President Iliyana Yotova’s approval dropped to 29%, with disapproval prevailing. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s approval, in contrast, rose to 27.4%, reflecting a positive public response to government policies overall. Speaker of the National Assembly Natalia Kiselova holds a 14.3% approval rating.

Among political leaders, Boyko Borissov leads with 22.5% approval, followed by Kostadin Kostadinov at 17.1% and Delyan Peevski at 16.5%. Radostin Vassilev and Slavi Trifonov have 14.8% and 13.4% approval respectively. Other notable figures include Atanas Zafirov (8.7%), Ivelin Mihaylov (8.2%), Asen Vassilev (7.6%), and Atanas Atanasov (7.4%).

Source: Gallup survey

