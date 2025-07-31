State Aid Limited to 978 Euros for Fire Victims as Bulgaria Battles Increasing Wildfires

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 29, 2025, Tuesday // 13:02
Bulgaria: State Aid Limited to 978 Euros for Fire Victims as Bulgaria Battles Increasing Wildfires A destroyed house in Tran region

The maximum amount of state aid available to victims of wildfires in Bulgaria is 1,914 leva (978 euros). This was confirmed by Anelia Vasileva, Head of the Social and Family Benefits Department at the General Directorate of Social Assistance, in an interview with Bulgarian National Radio. She explained that this aid is a one-time payment, granted once per year. If a person has already received this support during the year, they are not eligible to claim it again, even if they suffer losses from the fires later on.

Vasileva clarified that the aid is intended to cover incidental urgent needs and is governed by the Regulations for the Implementation of the Social Assistance Act. To receive assistance, individuals must submit an application-declaration to the local Social Assistance Directorate. Social workers are actively present in affected areas to provide consultation, assist residents with the application process, and support those in need. By the end of the previous day, six such applications had been filed nationwide, and these will be processed promptly to ensure quick relief.

An important condition for receiving this aid is that the applicant must be registered at their current address, and the damaged property must be their primary residence. Vasileva also pointed out that the state has additional support mechanisms available for those impacted by disasters.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, after inspecting firefighting efforts in the Strumyani region, noted that over 95% of wildfires in Bulgaria are caused by either negligence or intentional actions. He praised the effective coordination achieved through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, highlighting the crucial assistance provided by aerial firefighting teams from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, France, and Sweden. Thanks to this collaboration, Zhelyazkov expressed optimism that the wildfires will soon be brought under control. However, he warned that more fires are expected in August.

Regarding the acquisition of firefighting aircraft, the Prime Minister explained that this is a complex process that, at best, takes three years. Any decision to procure new aircraft must be preceded by an updated analysis from the Air Force. Over the last 24 hours, Bulgarian authorities extinguished 167 fires across the country, according to the Ministry of Interior.

