Bulgarian Politicians Named in Kremlin’s 'Russophobia' List Respond with Defiance

The Russian Foreign Ministry has listed four senior Bulgarian political figures among individuals accused of engaging in what it describes as “extreme manifestations of Russophobic rhetoric.” The names include two former prime ministers - Nikolai Denkov and Dimitar Glavchev - as well as two defense ministers, Todor Tagarev and Atanas Zapryanov. The list, published under a section titled “Examples of manifestations of Russophobia” on the ministry’s official website, is not a formal sanctions document but a public naming of individuals based on past statements critical of Russia.

Nikolai Denkov, now a member of parliament with the “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” coalition, responded by saying that the inclusion of his name stems from the Kremlin’s need to manufacture new enemies to justify the continuation of the war in Ukraine. “Putin and his regime constantly need new explanations for why this absolutely pointless war continues, and in this case, they are looking for new enemies - so now we are the new enemies,” Denkov stated. He stood by the quote cited in the Russian document, which criticized Bulgarian history education for portraying only selective aspects of the country's past relations with Russia and the Soviet Union. He pointed out that Bulgarian textbooks omit key events, such as the 1877 agreement between Russia and Austria-Hungary that limited the scope of Bulgarian independence after liberation, or the post-World War II Soviet occupation that imposed a totalitarian regime lasting until 1989.

Denkov made clear that his criticism is directed at the current Russian regime, not the Russian people or culture. “I have no issue with Russia as a country, its culture, its science, its literature or music. My problem is with a regime that is killing a people it calls fraternal - and one must ask who the next ‘fraternal’ people will be,” he said. According to him, this regime poses a threat to Bulgaria and must be kept at a distance.

Former Defense Minister Todor Tagarev, also named in the list, called on Bulgarian authorities to issue an official response, stressing that it was unacceptable for two prime ministers and a current defense minister to be publicly accused by a foreign government. Tagarev said his inclusion in the list was “definitely a compliment,” noting that it also includes global leaders such as U.S. President Joe Biden, former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and other defense and foreign ministers. “These are people who take seriously their duty to safeguard the security of their countries and alliances,” Tagarev said.

He added that the statement attributed to him in the Russian document had been distorted. According to Tagarev, he did make remarks about Bulgarian history textbooks, but his argument was that the way Russian history is presented in schools creates fertile ground for disinformation and propaganda. He believes the Kremlin’s list is meant primarily for domestic use in Russia - to show strength against the West and to rally support among Russophiles both within and outside the country. He does not expect any personal consequences from being named.

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov and former caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, the two other Bulgarian officials mentioned, have not publicly commented on their inclusion.

Tagarev also offered a broader interpretation of the list’s purpose, suggesting that it is designed to bolster the Kremlin’s narrative of being on equal footing with the West. Meanwhile, he expressed skepticism regarding recent diplomatic deadlines, such as Donald Trump’s abbreviated timeframe for peace in Ukraine, arguing that no real change is likely to result.

Sources: