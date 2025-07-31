'The Picture Is Scary and Sad': Fires Rage Across Bulgaria, EU Aircraft Deployed

July 29, 2025, Tuesday
Bulgaria: 'The Picture Is Scary and Sad': Fires Rage Across Bulgaria, EU Aircraft Deployed @Ministry of Defense

Fires continue to rage across various parts of Bulgaria, with firefighting efforts intensifying on multiple fronts. Two firefighting aircraft from Sweden are expected to arrive today to support the ongoing response. Already, four helicopters from Slovakia, Hungary, France, the Czech Republic, and Romania are operating in the country, assisting Bulgarian teams in difficult terrain.

In the Pirin Mountains, the fire above Ilindentsi remains severe for a fifth consecutive day. The rugged landscape and gusty winds are complicating the work of firefighters, forest personnel, military units, and volunteers. Aerial operations remain the only viable approach in certain zones, and the Swedish planes are anticipated to be deployed here once on site.

The situation in southeastern Bulgaria is equally critical. The fire in Sakar has already destroyed close to 60,000 acres of pasture, dry vegetation, and woodland. A new outbreak emerged yesterday near the villages of Ustrem and Srem, close to Topolovgrad. For three days now, local farmers, military forces, and volunteers have been on the ground, using machinery to fight the flames. Three helicopters were added to the operation yesterday.

Efforts also continue near the village of Melnitsa in Yambol Province. On Monday afternoon, the fire crossed over from Haskovo’s Ustrem and Srem into the Elhovo municipality. Authorities activated the BG-ALERT system in response. The blaze is located in a hard-to-reach area, prompting the deployment of tracked vehicles to carve out protective clearings. Seven firefighting vehicles are now operating in the area. So far, no direct threat has been reported for the residents of Melnitsa, though smoldering pockets of fire persist in the nearby village of Lesovo.

Military pilots assisting in the operation have described the scenes as both harrowing and exhausting. Major Ivan Panev, flying a Cougar helicopter from the Krumovo airbase, said this is one of the most difficult fires he has faced, made worse by wind, heat, and elevation. He pointed out that Bulgaria’s aerial firefighting capacity is limited, which makes EU assistance vital. Panev emphasized that crews are operating within their limits but acknowledged the emotional toll. “The picture is scary and sad,” he said.

The Air Force currently operates six helicopters for such emergencies. Captain Vasil Ganchev, also on site, explained that each helicopter can transport between 1.5 and 2 tons of water. In the Strumyani region, nearby water sources allow for relatively quick refills. Crews typically perform drops for about three hours before needing to refuel. According to Ganchev, this is the largest fire he has personally dealt with. He added that residents have come to view the helicopters as their last hope.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov visited the fire site near Strumyani and stressed the need for vigilance, warning that new fires are likely in August. He noted that more than 95% of fires result from human negligence or deliberate actions. Zhelyazkov praised the aerial teams for dropping water every five minutes despite the challenging conditions. He confirmed that Sweden’s aircraft, capable of carrying up to 3 tons of water, would arrive soon.

Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov, who heads Bulgaria’s Fire Protection and Disaster Prevention Agency, reported that although helicopters initially brought the flames under control, strong winds reignited smaller fires later in the day.

Zhelyazkov also addressed the broader institutional response, calling for improved coordination between the executive and the presidency. He suggested that a joint meeting be held at the Council of Ministers, ordered by the President’s team, to discuss how the country’s institutions can better collaborate in crisis situations in line with constitutional obligations and mutual respect.

