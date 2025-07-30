Massacre in Zaporizhzhia: 16 Killed as Russian Bombs Obliterate Prison

Russian forces launched a series of deadly air and missile strikes across southern Ukraine overnight on July 28–29, targeting civilian infrastructure and causing significant casualties in multiple regions.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a prison facility in the Zaporizhzhia district was hit in a wave of eight Russian airstrikes, reportedly carried out with FAB glide bombs. According to the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, one of the bombs struck the prison, killing 16 people and injuring 35 others. The extent of the damage to the prison compound was described as severe, with buildings destroyed and nearby residential properties also damaged. Medical teams are providing assistance to the injured, though it remains unclear how many of the victims were inmates or prison personnel.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets condemned the attack as a violation of international humanitarian law, calling it further proof of Russia's continued war crimes. “People held in detention do not lose their right to life and protection,” Lubinets stated.

The Zaporizhzhia region, partially occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the full-scale invasion in 2022, continues to endure regular aerial and artillery attacks on areas outside of Russian control.

Elsewhere, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian missiles struck the city of Kamianske during the same night. The head of the regional administration, Serhii Lysak, confirmed that two people were killed in the strike and five more were wounded. Two of the injured women are in critical condition - one of them is pregnant - while the others are reported to be in moderate condition.

The missile hit a three-storey building that was not in use and caused damage to a maternity hospital and a city hospital department. In addition, Russian artillery and drones targeted the Nikopol district, with Marhanets, Pokrovske, and the city of Nikopol all coming under attack. The strikes damaged several homes, vehicles, and outbuildings.

Russian forces also intensified attacks on the Synelnykove district using guided bombs and FPV drones. Strikes were reported in the Mezhova, Dubovyky, and Slovianka hromadas, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to two others. The attacks caused damage to homes, an office building, commercial premises, a gas station, and multiple vehicles. Fires broke out in several locations as a result of the bombings.

A particularly harrowing incident occurred when Russian drones deliberately targeted firefighters who were responding to a blaze caused by an earlier strike in Synelnykove. While the rescue vehicles sustained damage, there were no casualties among the emergency personnel.

Later updates confirmed that in a separate airstrike on the Velykomykhailivka hromada that evening, a 75-year-old woman was killed and a 68-year-old man injured after Russian forces dropped glide bombs on the settlement.

