Young Doctors in Bulgaria Protest Again, Demanding Fair Pay and Respect for the Healthcare Profession

In the center of Sofia, young doctors gathered once more to voice their frustration over what they describe as years of disregard for the healthcare workforce. The demonstration, organized by the “Future for Bulgaria” movement, took place at the so-called “triangle of power” and drew not only medical professionals, but also citizens and political figures including opposition MP and former Finance Minister Asen Vassilev, and municipal councilor Vanya Grigorova.

Chanting "We will not be silent and we will not tolerate," the protesters carried banners highlighting their grievances. Among the messages: “Health does not tolerate piecemeal reforms!”, “Exhausted and undervalued - we are on the front lines again!”, “The system is sick - we suffer too!”, and “Without caring for the team - there is no caring for the people!

At the core of their protest is dissatisfaction with a proposed marginal increase in starting salaries for doctors and nurses, which they argue is inadequate and indicative of deeper systemic neglect. The protesters believe that officials fear broader increases will collapse the current healthcare funding model, something the young doctors see as a failure of political will and imagination.

The immediate cause for this renewed protest lies in recent legislative moves in parliament. Three separate bills to amend the Law on Medical Institutions were adopted at first reading - one by the governing coalition (GERB, BSP), and the other two by opposition parties (“We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria”, and “Revival”). According to the protesting doctors, only the proposals from the opposition meet their expectations. The bill backed by the ruling majority, which ties minimum salaries to a collective labor agreement, was firmly rejected by the demonstrators as unfit for purpose.

Also present at the demonstration was lawyer and civic figure Metodi Lalov, who said he could not ignore a protest demanding better working conditions, training opportunities, and fair compensation for young healthcare workers. Lalov emphasized that Bulgaria has the financial means to support its healthcare workers - it just lacks the political will to allocate resources appropriately.

Asked whether he believed this protest would change anything, Lalov was skeptical. “MPs are more concerned with their own agendas, vacations, and paychecks,” he said. “Things won’t change unless there’s continued and visible public pressure. People must understand - we are not begging. We are demanding what we have earned. And if the current leaders can’t deliver, we’ll remove them.

