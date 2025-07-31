Over 150,000 Decares Burned: Bulgaria Mobilizes All Forces to Contain Worsening Wildfire Crisis

The wildfire situation across Bulgaria remains severe, with emergency services, military units, and volunteers engaged in continuous efforts to contain the blazes. Despite progress in some areas, many fires are still active, fueled by strong winds and dry conditions, with authorities warning that the risk of flare-ups remains high.

Firefighters were on duty through the night to prevent reignitions in already extinguished zones. Aerial support is once again being deployed, with helicopters expected to resume water drops this morning. The fire in Pirin continues to be among the most challenging. The affected territory exceeds 30,000 decares, with active fronts pushing toward Kresna and Strumyani, as well as toward Sandanski. Despite four helicopters working throughout the previous day, conditions remain unstable due to shifting winds.

Elsewhere, the fire near Bakadzhika, close to Yambol, has been brought under control. In contrast, a new alert was issued via the BG-ALERT system for the village of Melnitsa in the Elhovo municipality after the blaze threatened to cross from fires burning in the Haskovo region, near Ustrem and Srem. At present, there is no immediate danger to Melnitsa. The situation near the village of Lesovo, on the Turkish border, is also under control, and no threat to the nearby checkpoint exists.

In the Malko Tarnovo region, dry grass and brush caught fire, spreading to the local landfill and agricultural land. Border police confirmed the incident, and volunteers remained overnight to keep the fire from advancing further. In the Tran region, the partial state of emergency declared earlier remains active, particularly after the flames severely impacted the village of Rani Lug.

Authorities from the Ministry of Agriculture reminded landowners that burned farmland must be reported to the State Fund "Agriculture" within 15 working days after a fire has ended. Failure to notify could result in revoked subsidies. The ministry also reiterated that burning crop residues remains illegal, and owners must file force majeure declarations with the regional offices of the fund. Unreported damage will render the land ineligible for funding in the 2025 campaign. A separate restriction on grass mowing between 8 a.m. and 3 a.m. has been in effect since July 10, with exceptions made only for manual or slow-speed mowing at night within Natura 2000 protected areas. Violations are subject to fines or property sanctions from local agriculture directors.

Over 150,000 decares have been scorched across Bulgaria. In just 24 hours, 167 fires were extinguished, according to Nikolay Nikolov, adviser to the Minister of Interior and former chief of the Fire Safety Directorate. He reported two active fires as of this morning - one near Strumyani and the other in Haskovo. The fire in Pirin remains the most extensive, though no settlements are currently at risk.

In Haskovo Province, strong winds overnight reignited a major front between the villages of Srem and Ustrem, within the Topolovgrad municipality. Two helicopters were deployed in response. Hundreds of volunteers and specialized equipment from Europe are supporting the firefighting efforts. According to the director of the Haskovo fire department, Mitko Chakalov, while the fire's spread has slowed, the burned area now covers approximately 60,000 decares. Crews have stabilized the line near Studena, and efforts continue around Srem.

Near Ilindentsi and Strumyani, the fire again advanced during the night. Petko Angelov of the Southwestern State Enterprise described how high winds caused new outbreaks to flare up in the northern sections, while efforts to contain the southern line are ongoing. Commissioner Valentin Vassilev from the Blagoevgrad fire department confirmed teams worked through the night. There is currently no threat to nearby settlements. Four helicopters are expected to assist in knocking down the crown fire, allowing ground crews to suppress remaining low-level flames.

The Tran region also remains under a partial state of emergency. Firefighters are working to control the western ridge along the Serbia border.

The most critical situations remain in the areas of Strumyani and Topolovgrad. The village of Ilindentsi is particularly hard-hit, with more than 12,000 decares affected. Over 200 personnel, including firefighters, military units, and volunteers, are working on site. The fire has not yet been fully contained and has spread from forest to farmland.

To bolster aerial support, helicopters from the Bulgarian Air Force have been joined by international assistance. A Cougar helicopter from the 24th Air Base in Krumovo is operating for a third day, alongside a Black Hawk from Slovakia and a Caracal from Hungary. These aircraft are working over the Ilindentsi and Ploski areas. Though the settlements remain safe for now, the fire continues to pose a serious threat.

In Topolovgrad, a new fire front emerged between Srem and Ustrem. Due to the escalation, two helicopters were again dispatched. The BG-ALERT system was triggered to inform nearby residents. The regional governor, Dr. Stefka Zdravkova, confirmed that the road between Ustrem and Radovets has been closed due to the fire.

To ensure coordination among the international aerial teams and Bulgarian ground units, joint briefings have been held involving the 24th Air Base and designated ground coordinators. Specific radio frequencies were assigned to facilitate direct communication between flight crews and teams on the ground.

Bezmer Air Base is on standby to support logistical needs, including refueling. The Bulgarian Air Force is prepared to deploy more helicopters as needed to protect human life and public safety.

