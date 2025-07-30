Sofia Hosts “Iron People”: A Powerful Exhibition Highlighting Ukraine’s Railway Heroes

The “IRON PEOPLE” photo exhibition will open on July 31 at 6:00 PM at the Central Hall Stage (Scena Tsentralni Hali) in Sofia, Bulgaria, showcasing the ongoing war in Ukraine through the experiences of railway workers and their families who serve along the extensive Ukrainian rail network. This compelling project is the creation of renowned Dutch photographer and filmmaker Jelle Krings, who has spent over three years documenting their resilience and sacrifice. Krings will personally attend the exhibition’s opening in Sofia.

When Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, Ukraine was thrown into chaos and fear. Yet, despite the danger, railway workers stood firm, moving to the frontlines to evacuate millions toward the country’s western borders. Their unwavering dedication has become emblematic of Ukraine’s determination and a critical lifeline for both military operations and civilian movement.

Ukraine’s railway system carries deep historical significance and is woven into the national identity. Railway work, often described as a family tradition of endurance and persistence, continues despite constant threats, including frequent attacks on infrastructure and the loss and injury of many workers. This community, known as the “iron people,” carries on with a spirit of hope and steadfast duty.

The “IRON PEOPLEexhibition is a multimedia project featuring photography and film that reveals the lives and challenges faced by these everyday heroes. Their stories have been featured in major international outlets like National Geographic, The Guardian, CNN, The Economist, Stern, and Volkskrant. The exhibition is the product of a collaborative effort among an international team of journalists, translators, designers, and volunteers, working closely with Ukrainian experts and artists.

This exhibition is hosted by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Bulgaria in partnership with "Scena Tsentralni Hali" and the Embassy of Ukraine in Bulgaria.

Jelle Krings, the project’s author, is a photographer, writer, and filmmaker dedicated to bringing a human perspective to complex global issues such as war, migration, climate change, and geopolitics. He works through long-term multimedia projects focused on communities and people, primarily using photography. His award-winning work has appeared in many prestigious publications worldwide, including National Geographic, The Guardian, CNN, The Economist, Stern, and Volkskrant.

Source: Embassy of the Netherlands in Bulgaria

