Kiril Domuschiev and Georgi Domuschiev, known for owning the Bulgarian football club Ludogorets, are officially the only billionaires from Bulgaria listed in the latest Forbes global ranking, updated as of July 28, 2025.

The two brothers each hold an estimated net worth of .9 billion, placing them jointly at 1,336th position worldwide. Over the past year, their wealth has grown significantly - by 0 million per person - after being valued at .1 billion each in 2024. This leap reflects both an increase in the value of their companies and the expansion of their assets.

Regionally, Bulgaria ranks modestly in billionaire count. Turkey leads the Balkans with 32 billionaires, followed by Greece with 16, Romania with 6, and Bulgaria with 2. Croatia and Albania round out the list with one billionaire each.

In this broader regional context, several high-profile sports club owners also feature among the richest. Evangelos Marinakis, owner of Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest, ranks as Greece’s second wealthiest person with a fortune of .1 billion. Mustafa Koç, who owns Turkish football giant Fenerbahçe, has an estimated net worth of .5 billion and is sixth in Turkey.

Globally, Forbes counts 3,028 billionaires. Topping the list is Elon Musk, whose wealth now stands at 5.6 billion. He is followed by Mark Zuckerberg with 5.9 billion and Jeff Bezos at 4 billion.

A significant number of these billionaires are involved in sports, either as owners or athletes. Among them are the Glazer family - Adam, Brian, Edward, Joel, Kevin, and Darcy Glazer - who collectively own Manchester United and have a combined wealth of .2 billion, or .7 billion each. Chelsea’s Todd Boehly is estimated at .5 billion, and Liverpool’s John Henry has a net worth of .5 billion.

Prominent athletes also feature on the billionaire list. Basketball legend Michael Jordan is worth .5 billion, golfer Tiger Woods has .3 billion, and NBA star LeBron James stands at .2 billion.

While only Kiril Domuschiev and Georgi Domuschiev are officially included in Forbes’ list for Bulgaria, the possibility remains that other ultra-wealthy Bulgarians exist whose full financial footprint is not visible due to the nature of their holdings. The ranking evaluates public and traceable corporate assets, and therefore, does not account for private wealth that remains under the radar.