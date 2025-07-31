Experts Criticize Bulgaria’s Euro Transition Law as Vague and Overreaching

EU Wildfires Double in 2025: Bulgaria Among the Hardest Hit
In the first seven months of 2025, the European Union has seen a significant rise in wildfire activity
The recent amendments to Bulgaria’s Euro Introduction Law have sparked significant controversy, with prominent economists and political figures voicing sharp criticism over its unclear provisions and broad regulatory powers. Lachezar Bogdanov, chief economist at the Institute for Market Economics, described the law as “more of a scarecrow law,” warning that while it might be intended as a deterrent, if enforced, it could lead to a revival of the planned economy and undermine the free market.
Bogdanov’s main concern revolves around the law’s vague criteria for what constitutes “justified” price increases during the controlled period from August 8 this year to December 31 next year. The legislation restricts businesses from raising prices unless objective economic reasons are present, yet fails to clearly define these conditions. Furthermore, the law expands the powers of regulatory bodies such as the National Revenue Agency and the Consumer Protection Commission, granting them unrestricted access to business data without regard for trade secrets. Bogdanov questioned how these authorities might use such extensive access, fearing potential misuse.
Highlighting the legal uncertainty businesses will face over the next 17 months, Bogdanov stressed that the law’s application covers all goods and services, potentially giving regulators sweeping control over economic activity. He suggested the legislation could be a PR move aimed more at creating fear than offering practical solutions. Should the law pass the second reading unchanged, he predicts it could cripple business freedom, describing the situation as unprecedented in Bulgaria.
Adding to the debate, Lidiya Shuleva, former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Social Affairs, echoed concerns over the law’s lack of clear guidelines. She warned that the absence of precise criteria for distinguishing between speculative and market-driven price increases opens the door to arbitrary enforcement and heavy fines, which could push companies toward bankruptcy. Shuleva emphasized that lawmakers must clarify these criteria in subsequent readings to prevent regulatory overreach and economic harm.
Shuleva also touched on the political climate surrounding the Euro Law, noting that opposition to the euro fuels tensions and influences public discourse. She criticized the government for pushing the law through the National Assembly without mandatory public discussion, contributing to unease among stakeholders.
Despite these critiques, Shuleva views Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone as a significant achievement, given the country’s long history under a currency board regime and unofficial euro use as a reserve currency. However, she cautioned that joining the eurozone alone won’t automatically raise incomes. Instead, Bulgaria must transition from a low-skilled labor economy to one driven by high-tech and innovative industries, requiring skilled workers and leading to better wages.
According to Shuleva, the potential benefits of eurozone membership hinge on Bulgaria’s ability to leverage EU support mechanisms, such as programs targeting small and medium enterprises with innovative production. She pointed to the second tranche of the Recovery and Resilience Plan as an opportunity for Bulgarian businesses to modernize and grow.
Source: BNR interviews
Bulgaria is experiencing a period of rapid change in its financial sector, driven by the rise of digital currencies and fintech innovation.
The Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) President, Tsvetan Simeonov, introduced the latest edition of the “Bulgaria in Figures” report
The transition to the euro in Bulgaria will take place in distinct stages between August 8, 2025, and December 31, 2026
Since the beginning of the public campaign to explain Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro, over BGN 1 billion has flowed into the country’s banking system
he Bulgarian Parliament has approved a legal amendment that allows up to 10 free cash withdrawals per month from basic payment accounts via ATMs or POS terminals operated by the customer’s own bank.
Bulgaria continues to top the European Union in terms of the lowest government debt relative to gross domestic product
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink