Weather Forecast for July 29: Thunderstorms and Hail in Parts of Bulgaria

On July 29, Western and Central Bulgaria will experience cumulus clouds in the morning, shifting to Eastern Bulgaria in the afternoon. The day will bring rain showers accompanied by thunder and occasional hail. Winds will blow from the west to northwest. Temperatures will reach highs between 28°C and 33°C, with Sofia expected to stay around 28°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, mostly sunny skies are forecasted, though cumulus clouds and afternoon rain showers with thunder are expected. Winds will be light to moderate from the north to northwest before noon, turning moderate easterly to southeasterly in the afternoon. Temperatures will range from 28°C to 31°C, with the sea water temperature steady near 27°C. Sea waves will measure between 2 and 3 on the Douglas scale.

In the mountainous regions, cumulus clouds will prevail, bringing thunder and rain showers. Winds will be moderate from the west to northwest, becoming strong from the west to southwest at higher elevations. Temperatures will peak around 23°C at 1,200 meters and drop to about 17°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.