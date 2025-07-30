Weather Forecast for July 29: Thunderstorms and Hail in Parts of Bulgaria

Bulgaria Faces Challenges as Only 35% of Cash Registers Ready for Euro Transition
A significant portion of Bulgaria’s nearly 500,000 cash registers are not yet prepared to operate in euros, with only 35% currently set for the transition
On July 29, Western and Central Bulgaria will experience cumulus clouds in the morning, shifting to Eastern Bulgaria in the afternoon. The day will bring rain showers accompanied by thunder and occasional hail. Winds will blow from the west to northwest. Temperatures will reach highs between 28°C and 33°C, with Sofia expected to stay around 28°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, mostly sunny skies are forecasted, though cumulus clouds and afternoon rain showers with thunder are expected. Winds will be light to moderate from the north to northwest before noon, turning moderate easterly to southeasterly in the afternoon. Temperatures will range from 28°C to 31°C, with the sea water temperature steady near 27°C. Sea waves will measure between 2 and 3 on the Douglas scale.
In the mountainous regions, cumulus clouds will prevail, bringing thunder and rain showers. Winds will be moderate from the west to northwest, becoming strong from the west to southwest at higher elevations. Temperatures will peak around 23°C at 1,200 meters and drop to about 17°C at 2,000 meters.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.
Tuesday will bring predominantly sunny skies across Bulgaria
The maximum amount of state aid available to victims of wildfires in Bulgaria is 1,914 leva (978 euros)
Fires continue to rage across various parts of Bulgaria, with firefighting efforts intensifying on multiple fronts. Two firefighting aircraft from Sweden are expected to arrive today to support the ongoing response
The wildfire situation across Bulgaria remains severe, with emergency services, military units, and volunteers engaged in continuous efforts to contain the blazes
A devastating wildfire in the region of Tran has destroyed one of Bulgaria’s most cherished natural landmarks
Romania has deployed a Black Hawk helicopter to assist Bulgaria in battling wildfires that have spread across the country
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink