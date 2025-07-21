Pit Bull Attack Injures Family and Dog Near Nessebar

July 28, 2025, Monday
Bulgaria: Pit Bull Attack Injures Family and Dog Near Nessebar @Pixabay

In the village of Kosharitsa near Nessebar, a pit bull attacked three people and their dog, according to BNT. The incident took place last night around 9:30 p.m. in the Cholakova Cheshma area.

The victims are two men, aged 35 and 69, and a 71-year-old woman, all from Sofia. They were walking their dog on a leash when a loose pit bull suddenly attacked them. When they tried to pull the dog away from the bite, the pit bull turned on them, causing injuries to their limbs and faces.

Medical responders treated the victims on-site, dressing their wounds, and then sent them to Burgas University Hospital for further examination.

The aggressive dog’s owner, a Ukrainian citizen residing in Kosharitsa, was detained for 24 hours. Authorities have launched pre-trial proceedings related to the case.

