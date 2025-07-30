Bulgaria Backs Moldova’s EU Path, Expands Support for Bulgarian Communities In the Country

During a visit to Chisinau, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov reaffirmed Bulgaria’s unwavering support for Moldova’s path toward European Union membership. Speaking after a meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Zhelyazkov praised the Moldovan leadership for its strong political will and continued efforts in implementing reforms, strengthening democratic institutions, and upholding the rule of law - despite the persistent challenges posed by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Zhelyazkov highlighted that Bulgaria remains one of the most consistent backers of Moldova and Ukraine’s European aspirations, offering its support based on the principle of merit-based progress. In response, President Sandu thanked Bulgaria for its positive assessment and expressed gratitude for Sofia’s continued assistance in Moldova’s EU integration journey.

The two also touched on a shared educational initiative involving the former Taraclia State University. Zhelyazkov emphasized the importance of transforming it into a full-fledged branch of Ruse’s Angel Kanchev University. With over 200 student applications already submitted, the Prime Minister described the effort as both timely and necessary for sustaining a Bulgarian educational and cultural presence in the region. He stressed the initiative’s broader importance, not only for Moldova but for Bulgarian communities in neighboring Ukraine as well. President Sandu, for her part, welcomed the growing interest in Bulgarian language studies, citing a rise in demand.

Zhelyazkov and Sandu also held a wider discussion on the state of Bulgarian-Moldovan relations. The Prime Minister underlined the historical and cultural bonds between the two nations and the enduring role of the Bulgarian minority in Moldova as a living bridge of cooperation and friendship.

Both leaders reiterated their condemnation of Russian aggression in Ukraine and underlined the need for united European action against hybrid threats and disinformation campaigns. Zhelyazkov emphasized that Bulgaria’s support for Ukraine would continue throughout the postwar reconstruction process.

In a separate meeting with Moldovan parliamentary speaker Igor Grosu, Zhelyazkov offered Bulgaria’s expertise in navigating the EU accession process. He noted that Sofia stands ready to share its experience in managing the demanding institutional preparations and sustaining long-term political commitment required for EU negotiations. The two also discussed shared challenges Moldova faces on the road to integration, with Zhelyazkov stressing the importance of resilience against disinformation - especially in light of Moldova’s upcoming parliamentary elections in September 2025.

Zhelyazkov also visited Taraclia, a cultural and spiritual center for ethnic Bulgarians in Moldova, where he announced a new initiative - described as a Bulgarian version of “Erasmus” - to bring between 200 and 400 Bulgarian children from the region to Bulgaria annually. The program aims to help young people strengthen their connection with Bulgaria through cultural exchange and language immersion. He framed the initiative as part of a broader effort to support ethnic Bulgarian communities abroad, underlining the importance of education in building a peaceful, democratic society.

During a meeting with Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean, as well as regional officials from Taraclia and local mayors of Bulgarian-populated areas, Zhelyazkov discussed ways to improve infrastructure and better serve the needs of ethnic Bulgarians. Both governments expressed readiness to cooperate closely on regional development. Local representatives praised the support they have received from the Bulgarian state and said their partnership with Moldovan authorities has helped address pressing community needs.

Throughout his visit, Zhelyazkov struck a tone of solidarity and long-term commitment - both to Moldova’s European future and to the Bulgarian communities that remain an integral part of the country's social fabric.

The Bulgarian communities in Moldova number around 65,000 people, primarily living in the Taraclia region and surrounding settlements such as Taraclia city, Tvardița, and Corten. These communities have preserved their language and traditions over centuries, maintaining a strong cultural presence. Taraclia, in particular, serves as a key cultural and educational center.