Wildfire Destroys Sacred 600-Year-Old Oak in Bulgarian Village, Symbol of Local Heritage

A devastating wildfire in the region of Tran has destroyed one of Bulgaria’s most cherished natural landmarks - the centuries-old oak tree in the village of Nasalevtsi, known for its symbolic and historical value, zapernik.com reports. The oak, believed to be more than 600 years old, had stood next to the outer wall of the “Nativity of the Virgin Mary” church and was recognized as a protected natural site.

The tree gained national recognition in 2017 when it represented Bulgaria in the European Tree of the Year competition. It earned significant public support, gathering 6,670 votes and placing 7th among 15 finalists from 12 European nations. During the voting period, the oak even reached 4th place at one point, drawing broader interest both in Bulgaria and abroad.

Though the fire devastated the ancient oak, the adjacent church - which dates back to 1859 - was spared. The area around the tree holds deep spiritual significance for the local community. Historical records and oral traditions suggest that a sacred site existed there as early as the Second Bulgarian Empire, between the 12th and 14th centuries.

For generations, the tree stood as a local symbol of continuity and faith. Every year, villagers gathered beneath its canopy to hold rituals and offer sacrifices for health, protection, and well-being. With the tree now gone, the loss is not only ecological but deeply emotional for those who have considered the oak a living connection to Bulgaria’s past.