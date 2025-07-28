Bulgaria’s Consumer Basket Drops by 2 Leva as Seasonal Trends Take Hold

The consumer basket in Bulgaria has registered a slight weekly decrease in price, dropping by 2 leva - from 101 to 99 leva. This shift is attributed to seasonal dynamics influencing the market, according to Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets (DKSBT), during his regular briefing.

Ivanov reported that the current market situation remains calm and stable, without sharp movements. The marginal drop in the consumer basket is mainly due to price fluctuations in vegetables and small declines in the cost of pork, chicken, and yogurt.

Among the vegetables, noticeable reductions were seen in watermelons, zucchinis, cabbage, red and green peppers. At the same time, prices for essential items such as flour, sugar, legumes, rice, eggs, oil, butter, tomatoes, and cucumbers remained steady over the past week.

There were modest increases in the cost of yellow cheese, cheese, apples, lemons, and peaches. Ivanov described all these changes as minor, noting the largest price drop was in zucchinis - down by 25 stotinki. Pork dropped by 21 stotinki, and chicken by 17 stotinki. On the other end, lemons saw the highest rise, up 17 stotinki, while apples increased by 12 stotinki. The majority of other price shifts ranged between 1 and 2 stotinki.

Looking at the period from May 20 to the present, sugar increased slightly from 1.87 BGN/kg to 1.94 BGN/kg. Beans dropped from 4.35 BGN/kg to 4.25 BGN/kg. Rice remained stable at 3.38 BGN/kg. Flour rose marginally from 1.54 to 1.58 BGN/kg. The price of oil climbed from 3.15 to 3.18 BGN/l. Eggs increased from 0.34 to 0.35 BGN apiece, marking the first change in three months since the start of the DKSBT briefings.

Some dairy products also shifted: yellow cheese declined from 18.60 to 18.10 BGN/kg, while cheese moved up from 11.40 to 11.55 BGN/kg. Butter dropped from 3.17 to 3.08 BGN for 125 g, and yogurt saw a decrease from 1.43 to 1.38 BGN for 400 g. Fresh milk experienced a slight rise from 2.36 to 2.39 BGN/l.

Among meats, pork fell from 10.20 to 9.95 BGN/kg. Chicken, despite the short-term drop, actually went up from 6.75 to 6.80 BGN/kg over the longer period. Tomatoes decreased from 2.47 to 2.36 BGN/kg. Cucumbers saw a sharper decline - from 1.94 to 1.59 BGN/kg. Potatoes dropped from 1.39 to 1.04 BGN/kg. Cabbage more than halved in price - from 1.70 to 0.92 BGN/kg. Carrots slightly reduced from 1.31 to 1.28 BGN/kg. Ripe onions decreased from 1.36 to 1.20 BGN/kg. Red peppers went from 3.27 to 2.86 BGN/kg, and green peppers saw a significant fall - from 4.32 to 2.55 BGN/kg.

Zucchinis became cheaper by 30 stotinki, dropping from 1.30 to 1.00 BGN/kg. Watermelons saw a significant decline as well - from 1.25 to 0.69 BGN/kg. Meanwhile, lemons increased from 3.02 to 3.85 BGN/kg. Peaches registered a slight drop - from 3.90 to 3.84 BGN/kg. Apricots saw the most dramatic reduction in the fruit category, going from 5.80 to 3.83 BGN/kg. Apples rose from 2.14 to 2.75 BGN/kg.

Ivanov emphasized that these shifts are the result of normal seasonal cycles and are not indicative of long-term trends. The overall picture remains one of a relatively stable market. He also expressed hope for better weather conditions - some rainfall in particular - to avoid crop losses and safeguard the harvest.