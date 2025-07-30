Romania Sends Black Hawk Helicopter to Help Bulgaria Battle Devastating Wildfires

Romania has deployed a Black Hawk helicopter to assist Bulgaria in battling wildfires that have spread across the country, BTA reported. The aircraft took off earlier this morning from a military base near Bucharest, marking its first international operation.

The mission is being carried out in response to an official request made by Bulgarian authorities through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Romanian emergency services spokesperson Bogdan Toma confirmed the deployment, noting that the exact duration of the mission remains undetermined.

However, according to the Romanian broadcaster Digi24, the operation is expected to continue for at least two days.

Over the past 24 hours, Bulgaria has seen a surge in wildfire outbreaks. Several villages have suffered extensive damage, with dozens of homes completely destroyed in the affected areas.