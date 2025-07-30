Russia has named two former Bulgarian prime ministers and two defense ministers, including the current one, in a new list spotlighting what it calls the most extreme displays of anti-Russian rhetoric. The list, published by the Russian Foreign Ministry under the heading “Examples of Manifestations of Russophobia,” includes public statements made by ex-Defense Minister Todor Tagarev, former Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, and acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov.

The compilation, officially titled “Examples of statements by officials and representatives of the elites of Western countries regarding Russia, in which ‘hate speech’ is used, 2024,” aims to document what Moscow describes as hostile public commentary from political elites abroad. It does not amount to a formal sanctions list but is instead presented as part of an ongoing Russian initiative to collect and publicize rhetoric that, in its view, fuels animosity toward the country.

Among the cited examples, Tagarev is accused of calling for countermeasures against Russian disinformation in Bulgarian media and social networks, as well as arguing for a revised teaching of history that avoids presenting Russia in a favorable light. In a January interview with the Atlantic Council, he also emphasized that Bulgaria’s defense industry was working non-stop to supply arms, directly or indirectly, to Ukraine.

Denkov, in remarks delivered at the World Economic Forum in Davos, criticized the selective presentation of Russia in Bulgarian history textbooks, claiming that key facts and historical perspectives had been carefully removed to create a one-sided narrative.

In a separate case, caretaker Prime Minister Glavchev spoke at the Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland, condemning Russia’s use of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as a military site. He argued this endangered not only Ukraine but also the broader global community, calling the move a reckless act that could undermine long-term confidence in nuclear energy.

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, speaking at a NATO Parliamentary Assembly meeting in Sofia, warned that Bulgaria was under hybrid attacks from Russia, pointing to active disinformation campaigns aimed at influencing the country’s domestic politics. He advocated for a stronger NATO presence in the Black Sea region and reaffirmed the need for long-term Western military support for Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry claims these examples reflect “hateful rhetoric” and a broader campaign to discredit Russia on the international stage. Yet, the specific quotes cited - while critical - fall short of overt hostility and focus instead on issues of security, disinformation, and historical accuracy.