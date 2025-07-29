The growing partnership between Russia and North Korea has reached a new milestone with the launch of the first direct flight connecting Moscow and Pyongyang. This inaugural flight by the Russian carrier Nordwind Airlines departed from Sheremetyevo Airport on Sunday and arrived in the North Korean capital after an approximately eight-hour journey, according to the British "Guardian," citing the airport’s official site.

Though the service will only operate once a month, it marks the first direct air link between the two nations since they established diplomatic relations over 70 years ago. A Nordwind representative described the event as historic, emphasizing its role in strengthening bilateral ties.

Tickets are priced at 45,000 rubles, roughly 0, attracting primarily Russian travelers who face restrictions on international travel due to EU sanctions.

North Korea is cautiously reopening its doors to tourism. Recently, Kim Jong-un inaugurated a new resort on the country’s east coast, with expectations to welcome around 20,000 visitors annually. Russian tourists are permitted limited access to specific areas via organized tours, and the capital hosted an international marathon event in April.

Beyond tourism, Russia and North Korea have been solidifying their military alliance, highlighted by a mutual defense treaty signed last year, signaling deepening strategic cooperation.