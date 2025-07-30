Ukraine Signs First Gas Import Deal with Azerbaijan via Bulgaria

Ukraine’s state energy company Naftogaz has finalized its first deal with Azerbaijan’s SOCAR to import natural gas through the Trans-Balkan pipeline, which runs via Bulgaria and Romania, according to statements from Naftogaz and reports by Reuters and BTA.

This marks the inaugural test delivery along the Bulgaria-Romania-Ukraine route, a move described by Naftogaz as modest in scale but strategically vital for fostering long-term cooperation. Naftogaz CEO Sergii Koretskyi highlighted the agreement as a clear step toward diversifying Ukraine’s gas supplies and enhancing the country’s energy security amid the ongoing war with Russia.

Koretskyi also acknowledged the role of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the government, and the Ministry of Energy for their support in facilitating the deal, extending thanks to Azerbaijani partners for their trust and collaboration.

While specific details regarding the volume and terms of the gas supply remain undisclosed at this stage, the agreement signifies a concrete effort to reduce reliance on traditional suppliers and broaden Ukraine’s energy sources during a critical period.