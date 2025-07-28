Bulgaria: 15-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Fall from Fifth Floor in Kiten

Bulgaria in Flames: Fires Sweep Through Forests, Homes, and Farmland
Nearly 200 fires are currently burning across Bulgaria, with authorities describing the situation as extremely serious
A 15-year-old boy from Bansko is in critical condition after falling from the fifth floor of a hotel in Kiten, Bulgaria. The incident took place early Monday morning, around 4:30 a.m., while the teenager was attending a school camp in the seaside resort.
According to initial reports, the boy was inside a hotel room not assigned to him when the camp supervisors began a surprise room inspection. In an attempt to avoid being caught, he reportedly tried to move between balconies on the fifth floor. During the attempt, he lost balance and fell into the grassy area below.
Kiten Mayor Nikolay Markov confirmed that the boy had been jumping from one terrace to another when the accident occurred. The fall resulted in multiple injuries, including fractured vertebrae, a broken rib, and a head wound. He also suffered a pneumothorax.
Emergency services responded quickly, and the boy was transported to Burgas University Hospital. He has since been admitted to the intensive care unit in a life-threatening condition. Doctors are currently working to stabilize him, and hospital sources have described his situation as extremely serious.
The case is now under investigation by the Primorsko Police Department. Law enforcement officers are conducting procedural and investigative steps to clarify the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.
