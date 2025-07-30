Bulgaria Battles Over 260 Fires Nationwide as Arson Investigations Begin

In the past 24 hours, firefighters in Bulgaria have extinguished 269 fires, according to an emergency briefing by the Interior Ministry’s Firefighting Headquarters. The country is grappling with a severe wildfire crisis, intensified by hot weather and wind, with over 260 active fires currently recorded nationwide. A total of 333 emergency calls were handled overnight, including 46 fires causing property damage. Among them, 27 were in residential buildings, two in industrial facilities, and three involved vehicles.

An international response has begun to take shape. The final of four helicopters requested by Bulgaria through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism is due to arrive today. The first helicopter, sent from Hungary, landed Sunday evening at Plovdiv Airport, followed later that night by two others. Officials hope all aircraft will be operational by 9 a.m. Meanwhile, reinforcements are expected from Sweden and the Czech Republic. Interior Ministry officials anticipate those aircraft will arrive today and immediately join firefighting efforts.

Currently, the fire near the village of Strumyani is regarded as the most dangerous. Fire crews are working to prevent its spread south toward Sandanski. In the Pernik region, officials say progress has been made in containing fires. In Plovdiv, two long-lasting fires - one in the village of Iskra - are close to being extinguished.

In Lesovo, firefighters are in the final phase of extinguishing a fire and are transitioning to monitoring the area. Turkish firefighters who had been assisting have now returned home, with Bulgarian officials expressing gratitude for their help.

Elsewhere, the fire in Kozarevo remains active, though officials believe the village itself is no longer at risk. A major blaze that erupted on Sunday across parts of Haskovo, Topolovgrad, and Svilengrad is slowly being brought under control. Conditions were reported to be calmer this morning, boosting hopes of further containment.

Ruse Region Sees Multiple Fires, Houses Destroyed

In the Ruse region, six major fires have broken out in the past day, according to Governor Dragomir Draganov. Though the situation is under control, authorities have deployed permanent patrols to high-risk areas due to strong gusts of wind. Fires were particularly severe in the municipality of Slivo Pole, affecting Golyamo Vranovo, Ryahovo, and Borisovo. While the majority of damage involved dry grass and bushes, three houses were severely damaged in Borisovo - two of which were uninhabited and are now slated for demolition.

Another fire broke out in a pasture near the village of Tsenovo, though it affected less than 10 acres. Two major fires near Nikolovo and the villa areas by the Russophile Monument in Ruse were fully contained. However, they left behind significant damage, including four burned-out cars, the complete destruction of a temporary structure, and a scorched villa facade. Three people suffered from smoke inhalation during these incidents: a man, a woman, and a volunteer. All were treated and discharged from hospital.

Draganov praised the rapid and coordinated efforts of local firefighters, volunteers, and emergency officials for preventing further damage. He plans to revisit the hardest-hit areas later today.

Two Suspected Arsonists to Face Terrorism Charges

Interior Ministry officials confirmed that two men have been arrested for deliberately starting fires in Sliven and Veliko Tarnovo. Both individuals are repeat offenders - aged 33 and 41 - and will face terrorism charges. Surveillance footage shared by Veliko Tarnovo Mayor Daniel Panov showed one suspect setting fire to a wooded area just meters from a school. Charges are expected to be formally filed later today.

At a press briefing in Plovdiv, Chief Commissioner Miroslav Rashkov, acting secretary general of the Interior Ministry, underscored the scale of the emergency, stating that human negligence and deliberate acts remain significant factors. The fire near Ilindentsi is described as the most complex currently burning. Although there is no danger to nearby settlements, it requires intensive effort. A woman was briefly hospitalized after inhaling smoke when she initially refused to evacuate but is reported to be in good condition.

More than 160 personnel - including firefighters, soldiers, forest workers, and volunteers - are deployed at the Ilindentsi fire, supported by 22 fire teams and aerial assets. Helicopters from Hungary, Slovakia, and France are already assisting, while a Romanian aircraft is expected to join. Sweden’s aircraft are scheduled to arrive later in the day but may not participate until tomorrow.

Officials emphasized the need for overwhelming aerial support to saturate the skies and help suppress the fires from above. Two water sources have been secured to assist in these aerial efforts.

The Ministry of Interior continues to urge citizens to follow evacuation orders and cooperate fully with emergency services.

Firefighters Reject Claims of No Pay Increases

In a separate development, the National Firefighters' Union “Ogneborets” issued a statement rejecting recent public claims that firefighters were excluded from recent salary hikes. The clarification came in response to a comment made by Vice President Iliana Yotova, who had criticized the government for allegedly neglecting firefighters during the latest round of pay raises.

The union pointed out that, under the updated Interior Ministry law published in the State Gazette earlier this year, all ministry employees - including firefighters and rescuers - are now covered by the national wage index, effective January 1, 2025. They urged public figures to verify information before making statements that could cause tension within the ranks of emergency workers already stretched by the ongoing crisis.

The union acknowledged public criticism as a right but warned that disinformation undermines trust in institutions and disrespects the daily risks firefighters face to protect lives and property.

