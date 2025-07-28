At Least Three Dead After German Train Derails Following Heavy Rain

At least three people have died and dozens more have been injured following a train derailment near Riedlingen, in the southwestern German state of Baden-Württemberg. The regional express train, which was carrying around 100 passengers, derailed late Sunday evening. Preliminary reports indicate that two carriages came off the tracks. According to emergency services, 41 people were injured, several of them seriously. Earlier estimates had placed the number of injured closer to 50.

Authorities believe the derailment may have been caused by a landslide, triggered by a storm that had swept through the region hours before the accident. A joint statement issued by the Ulm police and the Ravensburg public prosecutor’s office said heavy rainfall had likely caused a sewage shaft to overflow, which then destabilized the railway embankment, leading to the accident. Investigators noted that there were no indications of foul play or external sabotage. The investigation is ongoing.

Rescue efforts continued throughout the night. Emergency teams worked under difficult conditions to evacuate passengers, treat the wounded, and search for anyone who might have been trapped beneath the derailed train cars. All of the injured have been transported to nearby hospitals, while uninjured passengers were moved to a community center in a neighboring village. Video footage from the scene showed hundreds of people involved in the operation, including firefighters, police officers, railway staff, army personnel, and rescue dogs combing the wreckage. Heavy cranes are expected to be brought in to lift the damaged carriages.

The regional express train was hauling four carriages when the derailment occurred. Germany’s national rail operator, Deutsche Bahn, responded to the incident with an expression of shock and sorrow. CEO Richard Lutz conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a full recovery. He also praised the work of the emergency responders and volunteers and said he would visit the crash site in person on Monday.

German political leaders also reacted swiftly to the tragedy. Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he was "deeply saddened" and extended his sympathies to the victims' relatives. He emphasized that he is in direct contact with both the interior and transport ministers and has instructed them to provide full support to rescue operations. Winfried Kretschmann, the premier of Baden-Württemberg, described the news as "tragic" and said his thoughts are with the families affected.

Weather conditions in the region remain unstable. The German Meteorological Service (DWD) warned that further rainfall could be expected, with projected volumes between 20 and 30 liters per square kilometer. Interior Minister of Baden-Württemberg Thomas Strobl, who visited the site on Sunday night, confirmed that recent torrential rains likely contributed to the accident and acknowledged that a landslide remains one of the leading theories being examined.

The full cause of the derailment is still being investigated, but with mounting evidence of extreme weather as a key factor, authorities continue to prioritize safety and recovery operations at the scene.

