Bulgaria Prosecuting Two Arsonists for Terrorism as Wildfires Spread

Two individuals accused of deliberately setting fires in Bulgaria are now facing terrorism charges. One is suspected of igniting a blaze in Veliko Tarnovo, while the other is linked to fires started in Sliven. The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office is handling the investigations. The Ministry of Interior confirmed that the charges have been escalated from simple arson to crimes under Chapter One of the Criminal Code.

The man involved in the Veliko Tarnovo incident has a criminal history including convictions for antisocial behavior and drug possession. Footage from municipal surveillance showed two men walking along an alley in Veliko Tarnovo, with one repeatedly attempting to set fire to dry grass before finally succeeding. This fire quickly spread across two neighborhoods - “Buzludzha” and “Cholakovtsi.” The 33-year-old suspect confessed, explaining that he was intoxicated at a birthday party and did not realize what he was doing.

Authorities intend to charge both men under Article 108a of the Criminal Code for causing public fear and unrest through deliberate fires. The law carries a prison sentence ranging from five to fifteen years. Currently, there are more than 260 active fires across Bulgaria, but none are threatening settlements or causing casualties. During evacuations, however, a woman refused to leave her home and inhaled toxic smoke; she is now hospitalized but in stable condition.

The acting chief secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Chief Commissioner Miroslav Rashkov, spoke about the widespread fires during a briefing in the Blagoevgrad region, where a significant blaze is ongoing near the village of Ilindentsi. He said the situation is critical, compounded by high temperatures and challenging weather. The entire state apparatus is mobilized to assist in affected areas. Rashkov mentioned the activation of the European Civil Protection Mechanism, with firefighting aircraft arriving from Sweden and helicopters from various countries, including Turkey, which recently sent a team to aid efforts in Lesovo.

Despite the severity, Rashkov assured that populated areas are currently safe. Several evacuations took place, including from a social care home in Haskovo, with no injuries reported. He urged citizens to remain vigilant and responsible, emphasizing that human error can worsen the situation.

Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov, head of the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Population Protection, described the Ilindentsi fire as the most complex in Bulgaria at present. Roughly 1,600 people, including firefighters, volunteers, and forestry workers, are battling the flames. A “Cougar” helicopter is already engaged, with additional helicopters from Hungary, Slovakia, and soon France expected to join. Talks are underway with Romanian counterparts to provide further aerial support. Two Swedish planes are scheduled to arrive in Plovdiv but are unlikely to participate immediately due to timing.

Dzhartov also noted ongoing large fires in the Yambol and Haskovo regions. These are under control but not yet fully contained. There is no threat to human life, though the affected areas are extensive and require continued firefighting efforts.

Blagoevgrad Regional Governor Georgi Dinev added further details about the fire near Ilindentsi, describing the wind as a major factor complicating containment efforts. The strong, sometimes stormy, north-to-south wind pushes flames toward the Sandanski area. Fire crews have been deployed extensively, with more than 200 personnel, including 25 fire trucks, 60 volunteers, and numerous forestry workers on site. Four helicopters are expected soon to assist in controlling the peak of the blaze. The closest settlement at risk is the village of Ploski, but currently, the fire remains at a safe distance. Dinev assured that the BG-ALERT system would be activated if the situation worsens.

