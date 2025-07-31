Bulgaria Moves to Ease Hiring of Foreign Workers in Tourism Sector

Business » TOURISM | July 29, 2025, Tuesday // 12:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Moves to Ease Hiring of Foreign Workers in Tourism Sector @Pexels

Regulatory adjustments aimed at easing the employment of third-country nationals in Bulgaria’s tourism industry were discussed during a meeting of the parliamentary Tourism Committee held in Sozopol. The changes, still in the draft phase, are expected to respond to ongoing concerns from employers about bureaucratic barriers, particularly during peak tourist seasons.

Deputy Prime Minister Grozdan Karadjov announced that the government intends to raise the quotas for seasonal employment of foreign workers. Another focus is to simplify the process for obtaining work permits and to reduce the number of rejections, which industry representatives say are too frequent and often unjustified. A working group is currently preparing legislative amendments that will be presented to Parliament for a vote.

Karadjov emphasized that the current rules impose an unnecessary burden on repeat workers. “If someone is returning to the same employer within a 180-day period, we should simplify the process. There's no need to require renewed criminal background checks if those were already conducted,” he explained. He also noted that businesses often have to deal with excessive red tape just to maintain staffing levels.

Industry representatives echoed the concerns. Elena Ivanova-Todorovski, hotelier and deputy head of the NGO “Union of Owners Sunny Beach,” pointed out that the process is still largely analog and inefficient. “There is no organized system for electronically submitting all the required documents. We end up escorting these foreign workers to the Migration Department in Burgas, to notaries, just to extend their stay. Then we have to go through the same procedure again after three months,” she said.

The proposed changes also address residence permits for third-country workers, with the aim of streamlining these procedures as well. The goal, according to officials and hoteliers alike, is to ensure that the sector can rely on a stable workforce during critical periods without being hampered by outdated or overly restrictive administrative practices.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, tourism, third-country

Related Articles:

EU Wildfires Double in 2025: Bulgaria Among the Hardest Hit

In the first seven months of 2025, the European Union has seen a significant rise in wildfire activity

Society » Environment | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Euro Introduction Law Seen as Potential Pricing Burden for Bulgaria’s Hotel Sector

The hotel industry in Bulgaria is voicing concerns over the recently discussed Euro Introduction Law, fearing it could complicate pricing strategies

Business » Tourism | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria to Publish Drug Prices in Euros Ahead of 2026 Currency Switch

Health Minister Assoc. Prof. Dr. Silvi Kirilov has instructed the National Council for Prices and Reimbursement of Medicinal Products to begin publishing medicine prices in euros

Society » Health | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 15:00

Bulgaria Faces Challenges as Only 35% of Cash Registers Ready for Euro Transition

A significant portion of Bulgaria’s nearly 500,000 cash registers are not yet prepared to operate in euros, with only 35% currently set for the transition

Business | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 13:12

Bulgaria: Road Agency Head on Road Repair Funds - 'I Can't Say If There's Theft, but I Don't Believe So'

The chairman of Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA), engineer Yordan Valchev, has stated that while the agency’s annual budget of BGN 2.5 billion is insufficient, it is being used with a clear purpose - mainly for highway construction and road rep

Society | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 11:04

Sofia Sees 11% Rise in Tourists in First Half of 2025, Driven by Global Interest

Sofia continues to draw an increasing number of visitors globally, thanks to its rich blend of cultural and historical landmarks, natural surroundings, strong transport links, and vibrant urban lifestyle

Business » Tourism | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 08:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Sofia Sees 11% Rise in Tourists in First Half of 2025, Driven by Global Interest

Sofia continues to draw an increasing number of visitors globally, thanks to its rich blend of cultural and historical landmarks, natural surroundings, strong transport links, and vibrant urban lifestyle

Business » Tourism | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 08:45

Fewer Foreign Tourists in Bulgaria, But Romanians and Turks Lead the Way

In June 2025, the number of Bulgarians traveling abroad reached 943.6 thousand, marking a 10.4% increase compared to the same month in 2024

Business » Tourism | July 29, 2025, Tuesday // 13:30

Majority of Bulgaria’s Tourism Income Generated in Summer Despite Employment Fluctuations

Roughly 70% of Bulgaria’s tourism income is generated during the summer months, highlighting the seasonal nature of the industry

Business » Tourism | July 27, 2025, Sunday // 09:00

Turkey’s Budget Holidays Are Fading as Prices Soar Across Tourist Hotspots

The days of affordable holidays in Turkey may be over.

Business » Tourism | July 25, 2025, Friday // 15:32

Hotel Revenues in Bulgaria Rise 10%, but Operating Costs Also Climb

Hotel revenue in Bulgaria has grown by approximately 10%, though costs for the sector have also climbed

Business » Tourism | July 25, 2025, Friday // 08:10

Bulgaria Ranked Among Europe’s Top Budget Beach Destinations

Bulgaria has secured the seventh position in a new ranking of the most affordable seaside destinations in Europe, published by the respected Italian newspaper Il Messaggero in its July 15, 2025 issue

Business » Tourism | July 24, 2025, Thursday // 08:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria