Bulgaria’s Swimmers Exit Early at World Championships in Singapore

On the second day of the World Swimming Championships in Singapore, the three Bulgarian swimmers failed to advance beyond the heats.

Petar Mitsin, who had secured seventh place in the 400-meter freestyle final the previous day, finished 26th in the 200-meter freestyle heats with a time of 1:47.88 minutes. This result was not sufficient to move on to the semifinals. The fastest qualifier in this event was Olympic champion David Popovici from Romania, who clocked in at 1:45.43 minutes. Mitsin is also scheduled to compete in the 200-meter butterfly.

Gabriela Georgieva began her competition in Singapore with a 24th place finish in the 100-meter backstroke heats, posting a time of 1:01.42 minutes. She will also compete in the 200-meter backstroke, an event where she placed sixth at the previous World Championships held in Doha.

Teya Nikolova, making her debut at the world level, took 33rd place in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:08.59 minutes.