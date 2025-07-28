Bulgaria’s Swimmers Exit Early at World Championships in Singapore

'Bulgaria in Figures' Report Highlights Steady GDP Growth and Regional Challenges
The Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) President, Tsvetan Simeonov, introduced the latest edition of the “Bulgaria in Figures” report
On the second day of the World Swimming Championships in Singapore, the three Bulgarian swimmers failed to advance beyond the heats.
Petar Mitsin, who had secured seventh place in the 400-meter freestyle final the previous day, finished 26th in the 200-meter freestyle heats with a time of 1:47.88 minutes. This result was not sufficient to move on to the semifinals. The fastest qualifier in this event was Olympic champion David Popovici from Romania, who clocked in at 1:45.43 minutes. Mitsin is also scheduled to compete in the 200-meter butterfly.
Gabriela Georgieva began her competition in Singapore with a 24th place finish in the 100-meter backstroke heats, posting a time of 1:01.42 minutes. She will also compete in the 200-meter backstroke, an event where she placed sixth at the previous World Championships held in Doha.
Teya Nikolova, making her debut at the world level, took 33rd place in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:08.59 minutes.
Kiril Domuschiev and Georgi Domuschiev, known for owning the Bulgarian football club Ludogorets, are officially the only billionaires from Bulgaria listed in the latest Forbes global ranking
Grigor Dimitrov has officially withdrawn from the upcoming US Open, scheduled to begin on August 24
Bulgarian financier and entrepreneur Stefan Ivanov is set to make history with three new Guinness World Records
Grigor Dimitrov has reentered the ATP top 20, climbing one spot in the latest world rankings
The Atlanta Braves are bravely trending where they have not before, fixing shortstops and improving their 2025 draft pick.
Stiliana Nikolova claimed the gold medal in the clubs final at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Milan
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink