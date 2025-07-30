United Against the Flames: Bulgaria Battles Fires with Help from EU and International Teams

The fourth and final firefighting helicopter requested by Bulgaria through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism is expected to arrive today, adding to international efforts to control the blazes sweeping across multiple regions. The first helicopter arrived from Hungary on Sunday evening at Plovdiv Airport, with two more following later that night. These reinforcements come after Bulgaria submitted a request for four aircraft on Saturday - ultimately fulfilled with helicopters instead of planes.

Over the weekend, firefighting authorities battled four major outbreaks - in Lesovo, Ilindentsi, Tran, and the village of Nikolovo near Ruse. Additional fires erupted in several other locations, severely stretching the capacity of local services. In the Sliven village of Chintulovo, flames engulfed outbuildings and thousands of stored used tires. The resulting heavy smoke led to a warning for nearby villages to keep windows shut. Five fire teams fought through the night, and a specialized vehicle was dispatched to monitor air quality.

Firefighting operations continue around Yambol, where a partial state of emergency was declared in five villages. The most severe conditions are in Kozarevo, where military personnel, a helicopter, and volunteers joined efforts to suppress a fire originating in the Bakadzhik area that has already consumed hundreds of acres.

The situation near Tran remains complex. The fire in this region has crossed into Serbia. Meanwhile, in Veliko Tarnovo, a blaze that broke out Sunday morning and affected two neighborhoods was later identified as arson. Fires continue to rage in the Pirin area, with a nighttime wind shift creating a new front near the village of Ploski. Fire crews are monitoring the nearby village of Vlahi, where the BG-ALERT system has been activated for a second consecutive day. According to local mayor Vasil Vassilev, there is no immediate threat, but precautions are in place.

In southern Bulgaria, the fire near Lesovo moved across the Tundzha River into Haskovo Province, forcing the evacuation of the village of Radovets. The flames, affecting roughly 5,000 acres with a 30-kilometer perimeter, also threaten the nearby village of Studena. “Our main task today is to limit the fire,” said Mitko Chakalov, head of the regional fire department.

Over the past 24 hours, 269 fires were extinguished across the country, according to the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Population Protection. No injuries were reported. Firefighters responded to 333 emergency calls. Of the 46 fires that caused property damage, 27 were in residential buildings, two in industrial facilities, three involved vehicles, and the remainder affected open areas and outdoor structures.

Additionally, 223 fires caused no material damage. These included 162 incidents in dry vegetation and bushes, four in stubble fields, and 47 in waste deposits. Crews also responded to 46 rescue and assistance missions and logged 18 false alarms.

Military personnel are now part of the nationwide firefighting effort. Aircraft and helicopters from Hungary, France, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia have been deployed under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Two specialized firefighting aircraft from Sweden are also active. Turkish firefighting teams are on the ground in Lesovo, working in coordination with Bulgarian units.

The terrain near Ilindentsi continues to pose significant challenges. “This is one of the most dangerous locations when strong wind is present,” said Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov, director of the GDPBZN, late last night. He encouraged trained volunteers to contact local municipalities or the national volunteer association to offer assistance.

Several regions - Sliven, Burgas, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Yambol, Haskovo, Blagoevgrad, and Kyustendil - remain hotspots, particularly in the south, where high winds have made containment efforts even more difficult. A partial state of emergency is in place in Topolovgrad and Svilengrad municipalities. Residents of a nursing home for people with mental disorders in Radovets were evacuated as flames approached from Lesovo.

BG-Alert warnings were issued to the residents of Radovets, Ustrem, and Svilengrad’s Studena neighborhood, advising them to prepare for potential evacuation. Regional Governor of Haskovo, Stefka Zdravkova, has requested continued support from the Ministry of Defense.

In Tran, the fire has been partially contained. According to Mayor Tsvetislava Tsvetkova, the danger now lies in the higher mountain zones above the villages of Miloslavtsi and Rani Lug, where the flames remain inaccessible to ground crews. She urged for the immediate deployment of a helicopter and announced that a commission would assess property damage today. Financial assistance will be provided to residents with permanent addresses in the affected areas. A donation fund is also being organized.

Mayor Tsvetkova added that volunteer help will be necessary even after the fires are extinguished, particularly for cleaning up damaged properties. Support will likely be needed for at least one to two weeks post-crisis.

In Chintulovo, car tires caught fire at a recycling facility late last night, sending thick smoke across neighboring settlements. Six fire crews were dispatched. Mayor of Sliven Stefan Radev urged residents to keep windows tightly closed until the smoke clears.

In Plovdiv Province, Regional Governor Prof. Hristina Yancheva issued a call for volunteers to help extinguish the fire near the village of Iskra. Firefighters are already on site, but today is considered a critical phase in bringing the blaze under control. Volunteers are instructed to wear protective clothing - long sleeves, long pants, closed shoes - and bring basic tools like shovels and beaters.

The Iskra fire, which began on Wednesday, is being tackled with support from a Cougar helicopter dispatched from the 24th Air Base in Krumovo.

In the Simitli region, a fire that broke out yesterday afternoon near the Drankalitsa area spread rapidly toward Livadishte but has since been localized. Deputy Director of the Southwestern State Enterprise, Ivan Gerin, confirmed that smoldering zones remain and that firefighting efforts will continue today. The municipality has appealed for volunteers.

Due to dangerous fire conditions, the Pirin National Park Directorate has advised against travel to the Sinanitsa and Zagaza huts, the village of Senokos, Kresna, and Pirin Peak from the northwestern section of the park.

Minister of Regional Development Ivan Ivanov assured the public that all legally mandated measures would be taken to compensate affected residents. He emphasized that controlling the fires remains the top priority before restoration efforts can begin.

In a show of national unity, Bulgarians gathered at 8:00 p.m. last night to applaud the firefighters and volunteers battling the wildfires. The initiative, which gained traction through social media, called on citizens to applaud from balconies and windows. The gesture honored both Bulgarian and international teams who are working side by side in this critical moment.

Helicopters from four EU countries and two Swedish aircraft are actively engaged, as are Turkish firefighters deployed on the ground. The fires, which continue to ravage areas in Strumyani, Tran, Yambol, Ruse, and Veliko Tarnovo, have scorched thousands of acres of forest and farmland.

