US and EU Reach Trade Deal, Averting Tariff Escalation

World » EU | July 28, 2025, Monday // 08:12
The United States and the European Union have struck a long-awaited trade agreement, defusing a major transatlantic dispute and avoiding a looming tariff war. The breakthrough was confirmed after a meeting between US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Trump’s golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland.

The deal comes just days before the August 1 deadline, by which the EU risked facing a sweeping 30% US tariff on its exports. “We have a deal. It’s a good deal for everybody,Trump announced, with von der Leyen calling it a “tremendous deal” following what she described as “tough negotiations.”

A key feature of the agreement is the reduction of tariffs on EU exports to the US to a flat 15%, aligning them with tariffs previously negotiated with Japan. This includes the automotive sector, which was facing a 25% rate and, in some cases, a threatened 27.5% duty. Trump said the new terms bring parity and fairness: “We agree that the tariff on cars and everything else will be 15%.

Beyond tariffs, the deal includes major economic commitments. According to President Trump, the EU will purchase $750 billion worth of American energy products. In addition, the bloc will invest another $600 billion in the United States, expanding the economic footprint of EU countries across the Atlantic.

For Brussels, the agreement preserves vital trade flows between the two economies, which account for nearly $1.9 trillion in annual trade in goods and services. Von der Leyen underscored the importance of the outcome, calling it a stabilizing move that provides predictability for businesses on both continents.

The EU and US also agreed to exempt certain products from tariffs altogether. These include aircraft, specific chemicals, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, agricultural goods, and key raw materials. Von der Leyen highlighted that these exemptions were part of a broader effort to shield strategic industries and ensure smoother trade links in critical sectors.

The agreement also carries a major geopolitical component. As part of the energy clause, the EU will begin replacing Russian energy imports with substantial volumes of US liquefied natural gas, oil, and nuclear fuels. Von der Leyen stated the purchases would total approximately $750 billion over three years, helping the bloc move decisively away from Russian fossil fuels. “We want to completely get rid of Russian fossil fuels,” she said, adding that US energy offers a more affordable and reliable alternative.

Reactions from key EU capitals followed swiftly. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed the deal, stating it avoided an “unnecessary escalation” in trade tensions. While pleased that core European interests were protected, Merz acknowledged the deal stopped short of delivering full relief for German exporters.

Germany, which counts the US as its top trade partner, benefits directly from the agreement. The country’s automotive, chemical, and mechanical engineering sectors - heavily reliant on exports to the American market - were at the heart of the negotiations. Merz emphasized the importance of shielding these industries and praised the Commission for securing a balanced outcome.

However, concerns remain. The German Chemical Industry Association (VCI) expressed dissatisfaction with the agreed tariff levels, saying they remained “too high” despite the deal. “When you expect a hurricane, you are happy with a normal storm,” the group stated. “An escalation was avoided, but the price is high for both sides.

Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil described the deal as “a good first step” and confirmed that Berlin would now carefully review its economic implications, especially for employment and industrial output. Chancellor Merz added that while a foundation had been laid, several technical details still require further negotiation. He pledged full support for the European Commission as talks continue to finalize the terms.

