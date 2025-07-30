Weather in Bulgaria: Heat Warnings in Place Despite Slight Temperature Drop on Monday

On Monday, July 28, Bulgaria will experience another hot summer day, although temperatures will slightly decrease in some regions. Despite the drop, warm weather will persist across most of the country, with maximum values ranging from 30°C in the northwest to 39°C in the southeast, where an orange alert remains in effect due to the extreme heat.

The day will start off sunny, but in the afternoon and later, conditions will become unstable in Western and Central Bulgaria. Cumulus clouds will form, leading to short bursts of rain and thunderstorms in some areas. Localized hailstorms are also possible. Winds will vary, with a light to moderate northwesterly flow over most of the country, shifting to a north-northeasterly direction in the southeast.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued yellow and orange warnings for high temperatures in 18 regions, particularly affecting the southwestern, southeastern, and northeastern parts of the country. The heat alert covers much of the territory, especially in areas where the mercury is expected to approach or reach 39°C.

In Sofia, the capital, maximum temperatures will hover around 30°C. Similar values are forecast for other locations in the northwestern half of the country, while southeastern areas will remain significantly hotter.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be mostly sunny, with occasional increases in cloud cover in the southern sections. After midday, the wind will shift to a light to moderate southeast flow. Temperatures along the coast will range between 30°C and 33°C. Sea water temperatures are pleasant, between 26°C and 27°C, with wave heights generally low - about 1 to 2 on the Beaufort scale.

In the mountains, sunny conditions will dominate during the first half of the day. Later on, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds are expected to build up over the western massifs. These could lead to brief periods of rain and thunderstorms, with possible hail. Winds in mountainous regions will blow lightly to moderately from the north, and at the highest altitudes, from the south-southwest. At around 1,200 meters, temperatures will reach up to 30°C, while at 2,000 meters, they will be closer to 20°C.

Overall, the day will remain warm and summer-like, but weather instabilities in the western and central parts of the country require caution, especially with the continued risk of thunderstorms and hail during the afternoon hours. Heat warnings remain a serious concern in multiple regions, and people are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

Source: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)